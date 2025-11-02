ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Doctor On A Mission To Heal Nature Through Hardwork And Dedication

Balangir: Manmohan Bagh, a doctor from Balangir, believes in healing, be it human or the nature.

Dr Bagh, posted at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, is on a mission to keep the surroundings clean and has been collecting garbage around him for the last over a decade. He manages to squeeze time out of his busy schedule at the hospital to maintain cleanliness, a mission he embarked upon 10 years back.

Dr Bagh gets up early in them morning as collects plastic bags, bottles and other waste strewn on Bolangir town's streets. He started his own NGO two year back and a few youth and women have been helping him in the mission. Together, they collect garbage from households, shops various healthcare institutions.

"Everyday we throw away millions of tonnes of garbage and pollute the environment. Among the most polluting waste is plastic which pollutes the soil, water, forests, cities and villages. Most of the routine plastic items can be reused," Dr Bagh said.