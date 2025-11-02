Odisha Doctor On A Mission To Heal Nature Through Hardwork And Dedication
Dr Manmohan Bagh collects waste with members of his NGO and sells it recyclers. His NGO collects over 1,000 tonnes of garbage every year.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 8:24 PM IST
Balangir: Manmohan Bagh, a doctor from Balangir, believes in healing, be it human or the nature.
Dr Bagh, posted at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, is on a mission to keep the surroundings clean and has been collecting garbage around him for the last over a decade. He manages to squeeze time out of his busy schedule at the hospital to maintain cleanliness, a mission he embarked upon 10 years back.
Dr Bagh gets up early in them morning as collects plastic bags, bottles and other waste strewn on Bolangir town's streets. He started his own NGO two year back and a few youth and women have been helping him in the mission. Together, they collect garbage from households, shops various healthcare institutions.
"Everyday we throw away millions of tonnes of garbage and pollute the environment. Among the most polluting waste is plastic which pollutes the soil, water, forests, cities and villages. Most of the routine plastic items can be reused," Dr Bagh said.
He said his focus has been on collecting discarded plastic and other waste and recycle it. Dr Bagh said the waste recycled by him and the others from his NGO is sold and this helps him pay the salaries of his staff. "I believe if every organization and every citizen does such work, our environment will remain clean."
Dr Bagh said he collects the garbage and sells the recyclable plastic, paper and others to garbage collectors and various factories. Similarly, other garbage that can get mixed with the soil is sent to the municipal processing centre.
Dr Bagh has bought two vehicles for garbage collection with the earnings from garbage recycling. His NGO collects more than 1,000 tonnes of plastic every year and sells it for recycling.
Social worker and doctor Benudhar Pandey said, "It is commendable that Dr Manmohan Bagh is doing such work. He devotes 12 to 14 hours a day to his medical profession and after that, he works for the environment."
Balangir Municipal Commissioner Lika Sahu said citizens should be aware of the need to keep the environment clean. "If every citizen, apart from the Municipal Council, becomes aware, the problem can be easily dealt with. Dr Manmohan Bagh is a strong example of this," Sahu said.
