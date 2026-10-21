ETV Bharat / state

Odisha DGP Warns Naxals, Organised Crime Gangs, Says Police Ready To Fight Back

Cuttack: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Binaytosh Mishra on Wednesday issued a stern warning to Naxals, organised crime groups and other criminals and said that the police were prepared to respond firmly, even at the cost of their lives. He stated that while the number of Naxals in the state had declined, organised crime remained a major challenge for the police.

Mishra made the remarks during the 67th Police Commemoration Day observance at the Odisha Police headquarters in Cuttack. He and senior police officers paid tribute to personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, including those killed during anti-Naxal operations. A two-minute silence and a ceremonial tribute were also held in their memory.

The DGP recalled that Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year in memory of 10 CRPF personnel killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh on October 21, 1959. This year, 154 personnel from state police forces and central armed police forces lost their lives while performing their duties, he said.

Mishra said the number of police personnel killed in the line of duty had been high around 2000, but had declined over the years. He expressed confidence that the number would fall further. He also paid tribute to Odisha Police and paramilitary personnel who died fighting Maoist violence, crediting their courage and sacrifice with helping restore peace in the state. He expressed solidarity with their families.