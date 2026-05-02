Odisha Declares Class X Results, Pass Percentage Improves To 95.33%
Gajapati recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.31%, while Keonjhar reported the lowest at 94.31%. At the school level, 3,310 institutions achieved 100% pass rate.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education on Saturday announced the results of the Class X (High School Certificate) Examination 2026, with the overall pass percentage rising to 95.33%, slightly higher than last year's 94.93%.
Congratulating all successful students, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said in an X post, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all students who have successfully passed the Annual High School Certificate Examination, as well as the Madhyama and State Open School Certificate Examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha."
Majhi also advised students to move forward with confidence and determination without feeling disheartened, regardless of the examination results. "The resolve and dedication of our students will play a crucial role in building a prosperous Odisha in the days to come. I wish everyone success and a bright future ahead," he added.
Of 5,36,306 students who appeared, 5,19,251 have successfully cleared the examination this year, reflecting a steady improvement in overall performance. In terms of grades, 2,456 students secured A1 (90-100%), while 15,681 obtained A2 (80-90%). A total of 43,565 students were placed in B1 (70-80%), and 86,103 in B2 (60-70%). Meanwhile, 1,29,803 students were placed in C grade, 1,46,152 in D grade, and 95,481 students passed with E grade.
ଓଡ଼ିଶା ମାଧ୍ୟମିକ ଶିକ୍ଷା ପରିଷଦ ଦ୍ୱାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ ବାର୍ଷିକ ହାଇସ୍କୁଲ ସାର୍ଟିଫିକେଟ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଏବଂ ମଧ୍ୟମା ଓ ରାଜ୍ୟ ମୁକ୍ତ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ସାର୍ଟିଫିକେଟ ପରୀକ୍ଷାରେ ସଫଳତା ଅର୍ଜନ କରିଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଓ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳ ନିର୍ବିଶେଷରେ, ବିଚଳିତ ନହୋଇ ଦୃଢ଼ ଆତ୍ମବିଶ୍ୱାସର ସହ ଆଗକୁ…— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) May 2, 2026
"This year, not only was the board examination conducted transparently, but also the results were declared early. There was no incident of question paper leak, nor was a single case of malpractice reported during the examination. All examination centres have 100% CCTV coverage. I am thankful to all who contributed to an error-less examination and congratulate all students and parents," School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said.
Among districts, Gajapati recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.31%, while Keonjhar reported the lowest at 94.31%. At the school level, 3,310 institutions achieved a 100% pass rate, indicating strong academic performance in a majority of schools. However, three schools, one each in Kendrapada, Puri and Dhenkanal, recorded zero results.
A total of 8,364 students were absent. "We have asked schools to connect with each of the absentee students and know the reason behind it. Many have personal problems, while some did not appear due to health issues. We will provide them with all the facilities to appear for the examination again," Gond said.
In a notable development this year, the board has introduced matriculation certificates in both Odia and English languages for the first time, aiming to make the documents more accessible and useful for students.
In the Madhyama Examination 2026, a total of 2,931 students passed, recording a pass percentage of 87.3%. Similarly, in the State Open School Examination 2026, 12,378 students had filled out forms, but 10,043 students appeared for the exam. Of those who appeared, 7,405 students cleared it, resulting in a pass percentage of 59.82%.
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