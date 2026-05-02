ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Declares Class X Results, Pass Percentage Improves To 95.33%

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education on Saturday announced the results of the Class X (High School Certificate) Examination 2026, with the overall pass percentage rising to 95.33%, slightly higher than last year's 94.93%.

Congratulating all successful students, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said in an X post, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all students who have successfully passed the Annual High School Certificate Examination, as well as the Madhyama and State Open School Certificate Examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha."

Majhi also advised students to move forward with confidence and determination without feeling disheartened, regardless of the examination results. "The resolve and dedication of our students will play a crucial role in building a prosperous Odisha in the days to come. I wish everyone success and a bright future ahead," he added.

Of 5,36,306 students who appeared, 5,19,251 have successfully cleared the examination this year, reflecting a steady improvement in overall performance. In terms of grades, 2,456 students secured A1 (90-100%), while 15,681 obtained A2 (80-90%). A total of 43,565 students were placed in B1 (70-80%), and 86,103 in B2 (60-70%). Meanwhile, 1,29,803 students were placed in C grade, 1,46,152 in D grade, and 95,481 students passed with E grade.