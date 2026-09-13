ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: 'Crochet Queen' Sakila Bano Does It Again, Makes It To Guinness Book Of World Records Third Time In A Row

Sakila (50) learnt crocheting from her mother. In 2024, when her children moved out of Balangir for higher education, she took up crocheting. And it led her to enter the Guinness Book of World Records in 2024, 2025 and this year.

Known as the 'crochet queen' of India, Sakila got her latest recognition on September 6 at an event held in Chennai. Sakila makes home decor items ranging from sweaters to key rings, hats to hair clips, ponchos to bouquets, etc with wool. She also trains hundreds of women to make them self-reliant.

Balangir: Sakila Bano of Sudapada locality in Odisha's Balangir took up crocheting (a popular craft and textile-making process that uses a hooked needle to interlock loops of yarn or thread) to spend her free time never having imagined she would make to the Guinness Book of World Records that too thrice.

Sakila said she makes dresses, clips, clutches, key rings for gifts, various decorative items like toys, etc. She said she started her journey of training other women to take up the work and become self-reliant with Nari Shakti Foundation. "I gave the first demo class there. After that, I trained women for four months. Later, I also taught crochet work in a correctional facility. We set up stalls with the women and sold various things. After that, I trained women in three villages in collaboration with another organization," Sakila said.

She said back in 2024, she started doing crocheting at home. "At that time, I had not imagined that the humble wool would give me such a big name. I never imagined that I would earn from it. Later, I came to know about the Guinness Book of World Records and applied online. But no one in my family knew about it. When the competition was held and I got the certificate, my family was on cloud nine," she said.

Sakila Bano being awarded the Guinness Book of World Records certificate in Chennai (ETV Bharat)

Sakila said she took 50 ponchos and hats for the Guinness Book of World Records competition at Chennai this year. "I wish to do something for Odisha. We have a lot of talent here. When we went to Tamil Nadu, we realized that people outside the state do not know much about us. So I want to do something that would make the state proud. I encourage women to utilise their time and earn by taking up crochet work," she said.

Sakila said crocheting is like brain tonic. "When we crochet, our focus is completely on it. It relaxes you," she said.