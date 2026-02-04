ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Crime Branch Nabs Duo From Gujarat In Cyber Fraud Worth Rs Five Crore

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha crime branch arrested two cyber criminals from Gujarat who duped a person from the eastern state of more than Rs five crore in the name of online trading.

The accused have been identified as Goyani Milanbhai Bhupatibhai (31) of ​​Bhavnagar's Gariyadhar area and Kosiya Baibhava Jitendrabhai (30) from Surat. The duo was produced in the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Gariyadhar, which granted them transit remand to Odisha, a statement by the crime branch on Tuesday said.

They were further produced in the Bhubaneswar sub-divisional judicial magistrate court, which sent them to jail. Mobile phones, SIM cards and other things were seized from their possession, and further investigation is being conducted.

Earlier, a man from Assam was arrested in this case. As per the crime branch statement, the victim from Bhubaneswar was contacted by the cyber criminals on March 17, 2025. He was added to a WhatsApp group named "EQUITY HUB 41". One of the fraudsters identified himself as a Wharton School graduate and former fund manager with JP Morgan, who was managing assets worth $6 million. The group was providing free stock market advice and daily technical analysis of Nifty.