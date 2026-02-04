Odisha Crime Branch Nabs Duo From Gujarat In Cyber Fraud Worth Rs Five Crore
In 2025, the accused had added the victim from Bhubaneswar to a WhatsApp group providing free stock market advice and daily technical analysis of Nifty.
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha crime branch arrested two cyber criminals from Gujarat who duped a person from the eastern state of more than Rs five crore in the name of online trading.
The accused have been identified as Goyani Milanbhai Bhupatibhai (31) of Bhavnagar's Gariyadhar area and Kosiya Baibhava Jitendrabhai (30) from Surat. The duo was produced in the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Gariyadhar, which granted them transit remand to Odisha, a statement by the crime branch on Tuesday said.
They were further produced in the Bhubaneswar sub-divisional judicial magistrate court, which sent them to jail. Mobile phones, SIM cards and other things were seized from their possession, and further investigation is being conducted.
Earlier, a man from Assam was arrested in this case. As per the crime branch statement, the victim from Bhubaneswar was contacted by the cyber criminals on March 17, 2025. He was added to a WhatsApp group named "EQUITY HUB 41". One of the fraudsters identified himself as a Wharton School graduate and former fund manager with JP Morgan, who was managing assets worth $6 million. The group was providing free stock market advice and daily technical analysis of Nifty.
Lured by the fraudsters, the victim deposited Rs 5.14 crore for investment between March 17, 2025 and April 9, 2025. On their instructions, he transferred the money to eight accounts in 54 transactions at different stages. The amount in the trading account increased three times, showing that his investment was valued at Rs 12 crore. However, when he tried to withdraw the amount, the risk control team refused to release the money on various pretexts, before he came to know that he had been cheated.
The Cyber police station registered a case on April 9, 2025, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66-C/ 66-D of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
In another case, a youth from Bhubaneswar was arrested two days ago for duping a businessman from Andhra Pradesh of Rs six crore through a fake trading platform.
