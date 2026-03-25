Odisha: Crime Branch Arrests Kolkata Man In Rs 12.33 Crore Trading Scam
A Kolkata-based businessman was arrested for allegedly duping a victim of over Rs 12 crore through a fake trading investment scheme.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch arrested Rahul Jaiswal, a 36-year-old MBA graduate from Kolkata, in connection with a Rs 12.33 crore online investment fraud case, officials said on Wednesday.
The accused, apprehended and produced before a local court, is being brought to Odisha on transit remand. He will be produced before the JMFC-3 court in Odisha's Cuttack, the Crime Branch said in a press release.
Mobile phones, SIM cards and other digital devices were seized from his possession. Jaiswal is currently running his own business, officials said. According to the Crime Branch, the complainant was lured by cyber fraudsters with promises of huge profits in the share market. The fraudsters first contacted him through WhatsApp on July 31, 2025.
Persuaded by the accused, the complainant invested Rs 12,33,55,000 between August 12 and September 2, 2025. The amount was transferred in 52 transactions to nine different bank accounts as per instructions given by the fraudsters.
When the complainant later attempted to withdraw the invested amount, he was prevented from doing so on various pretexts by a so-called “Risk Control Team”. He subsequently realised that he had been cheated and approached the Crime Branch.
A case (Cyber Police Station Case No. 28/2025) was registered on September 6, 2025, and an investigation was launched. During the probe, it was found that Rs 4,15,50,000 had been transferred to the bank account of the arrested accused. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend other accused involved in the fraud, officials said.
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