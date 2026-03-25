ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Crime Branch Arrests Kolkata Man In Rs 12.33 Crore Trading Scam

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch arrested Rahul Jaiswal, a 36-year-old MBA graduate from Kolkata, in connection with a Rs 12.33 crore online investment fraud case, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, apprehended and produced before a local court, is being brought to Odisha on transit remand. He will be produced before the JMFC-3 court in Odisha's Cuttack, the Crime Branch said in a press release.

Mobile phones, SIM cards and other digital devices were seized from his possession. Jaiswal is currently running his own business, officials said. According to the Crime Branch, the complainant was lured by cyber fraudsters with promises of huge profits in the share market. The fraudsters first contacted him through WhatsApp on July 31, 2025.

Persuaded by the accused, the complainant invested Rs 12,33,55,000 between August 12 and September 2, 2025. The amount was transferred in 52 transactions to nine different bank accounts as per instructions given by the fraudsters.