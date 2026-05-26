Odisha Court Acquits Maulana Abdur Rehman In Al-Qaeda Link Case
The court acquitted Abdur Rehman in the alleged AQIS link and sedition case, citing lack of sufficient evidence.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Cuttack: A court in Odisha’s Cuttack on Tuesday acquitted Maulana Abdur Rehman, who was arrested in 2015 over alleged links with terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), citing lack of sufficient evidence. The District and Sessions Judge Court in Cuttack delivered the verdict after the final hearing in the case and ordered his acquittal from all charges.
Abdur Rehman was arrested on December 16, 2015, from Paschimakachha village near Cuttack city by a joint team of Delhi Police Special Cell and Odisha Police over alleged links with Al-Qaeda.
Following his arrest, three major cases were registered against him by different agencies. The first case was lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges related to terrorist activities, while the second case was registered by Jamshedpur Police.
The third case was filed locally by Cuttack Commissionerate Police and was later transferred to the Odisha Crime Branch, considering its seriousness and alleged links to national security. The Crime Branch subsequently registered sedition charges against him and continued the investigation.
During the hearing, the court observed that the evidence and witness statements submitted by the investigating agency were not sufficient to prove the allegations levelled against the accused. The court, therefore, acquitted Abdur Rehman of all charges on legal grounds due to lack of evidence.
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