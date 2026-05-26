ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Court Acquits Maulana Abdur Rehman In Al-Qaeda Link Case

Cuttack: A court in Odisha’s Cuttack on Tuesday acquitted Maulana Abdur Rehman, who was arrested in 2015 over alleged links with terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), citing lack of sufficient evidence. The District and Sessions Judge Court in Cuttack delivered the verdict after the final hearing in the case and ordered his acquittal from all charges.

Abdur Rehman was arrested on December 16, 2015, from Paschimakachha village near Cuttack city by a joint team of Delhi Police Special Cell and Odisha Police over alleged links with Al-Qaeda.

Following his arrest, three major cases were registered against him by different agencies. The first case was lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges related to terrorist activities, while the second case was registered by Jamshedpur Police.