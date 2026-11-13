ETV Bharat / state

Two Odisha Cops Die, Two Injured After Truck Hits Police Vehicle In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Two police personnel were killed and two others injured after their vehicle was hit by an iron ore-laden truck in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Friday, an official said.

The incident occurred near Biras High School on the Dhamra-Basudedpur road under the Naikanidihi police station area at around 12:30 am.

One policeman succumbed to his injuries on the spot and the other died on the way to the hospital. Two injured policemen are currently undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, the official said.

According to officials, a four-member team from the Astarang police station had come to the Naikanidihi police station area in Bhadrak to track a stolen mobile phone. The policemen were returning toward Basudebpur after investigation when a truck, heading towards Dhamra, lost control and hit their vehicle.

The locals immediately informed the ambulance and fire brigade. However, police constable Prashant Bagh died on the spot and the three seriously injured policemen were admitted to the Basudebpur Hospital by ambulance. Since their condition was critical, they were shifted to the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital and then to the SCB Medical College and Hospital as their condition worsened.