ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Constable Lynching: CM Majhi Suspends Senior IPS Officer Over Harassment Allegations

The mob attack took place after a woman accused the constable of attempting to rape her following a collision between his motorcycle and her two-wheeler, according to police. As the incident triggered a furore in the state, Swain's family had alleged that he was subjected to both physical and mental harassment by Gangwar, who was then ADG (Communication), and demanded that he be brought within the ambit of the investigation.

Gangwar, a 1998-batch police officer who was in charge of the OSD of the Home department, was suspended over allegations of harassment levelled by the family of Swain. Gangwar's name had surfaced during the investigation into the lynching of Swain, who was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten to death in Bhingarpur-Kaja in the Balianta Police Station area on May 7.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday suspended senior IPS officer Dayal Gangwar, who was embroiled in controversy over the lynching of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain last month, a statement from the CMO said.

Kavita, Swain’s mother, had alleged that Gangwar used to torture her son by forcing him to do personal work. She also alleged that Soumya used to manage Gangwar's gym centre in Bhubaneswar. The IPS officer was subsequently transferred and posted as OSD in the Home Department by the state government.

Following this, ADG (Railways) Arun Bothra was directed to conduct an inquiry into allegations that Gangwar had subjected Swain to mental harassment by allegedly compelling him to perform personal and domestic chores unrelated to official duties.

Bothra was also tasked with examining whether the stress described in Swain's personal diary had any bearing on the circumstances leading to his death. The inquiry report was submitted to the DGP last month. A National Human Rights Commission team from New Delhi, which visited the state to inquire into the death, had also questioned Gangwar.

The opposition BJD had also raised questions over the alleged connection between the deceased constable and the senior IPS officer, who was ADG (Railways) two years back and supposedly knew Swain since then. The party claimed that Swain had been engaged in work at Gangwar's residence and gymnasium instead of performing official police duties.

As part of the probe into the mob-lynching case, the state government had earlier suspended four police personnel, disengaged two home guards and transferred the inspector-in-charge of Balianta police station over their alleged roles and conduct in the incident. Police have so far arrested 18 persons, including the prime accused, in connection with the lynching.