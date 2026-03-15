ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Congress MLAs Offered Rs 5 Crore, Alleges DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: An attempt was made to horse-trade Congress MLAs from Odisha by offering them Rs 5 crores for cross voting in the Rajya Sabha polls, alleged Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to the media at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office here on Sunday, Shivakumar said the Congress MLAs from Odisha were at the Bidadi resort. "Four people from Odisha met our party MLAs staying in Bidadi and lured them with Rs 5 crore each for cross-voting. But our MLAs sent them away saying they were not ready for horse trading," Shivakumar said.

When asked whether a complaint would be filed against those who lured him, he said, "Definitely, a complaint will be filed. The law will take its own course," he said.