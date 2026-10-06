ETV Bharat / state

Odisha’s Coastal Cities Record Unusual October Heat, Puri Logs 36.6 Degrees Celcius

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is experiencing an unusual spell of heat in early October, with coastal cities witnessing temperatures more commonly associated with peak summer.

Puri recorded 36.6°C on Monday, breaking a long-standing October temperature record, according to available data dating back to 1896. It was the second-highest temperature recorded in Puri in October during the period.

The highest October temperature recorded in Puri was 36.7°C on October 1, 2024. Before Monday's reading, the second-highest was 36.3°C, recorded on October 4, 2024.

Another coastal city, Paradip, recorded 36.5°C, making it the second-highest October temperature there based on records available since 1969. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar recorded 35.8°C, its fifth-highest October temperature based on data available since 1952.

October in Odisha is generally associated with more pleasant weather and the beginning of a gradual transition towards cooler conditions. Puri also attracts visitors during the Durga Puja holidays.

However, residents say weather patterns have changed in recent years. “October usually brings some cool weather and pleasant conditions. Many people plan trips to Puri during the Durga Puja holidays. But the weather has been changing over the past few years. This year, there was excessive rainfall, and once the rain subsided, the intense sunshine and heat became unbearable,” said Subhashini Sahu, a 42-year-old resident of Bhubaneswar.

An IMD meteorologist explained that October falls during the withdrawal phase of the southwest monsoon. Skies tend to remain clearer, while winds from the sea weaken. “With less dust and moisture in the atmosphere, solar insolation increases. As a result, daytime temperatures remain higher,” the meteorologist said.

According to IMD sources, El Niño is also among the broader climate factors influencing the current temperature pattern. The IMD's October outlook has indicated the possibility of above-normal maximum temperatures across large parts of the country.

The weather agency has also said that strong El Niño conditions are continuing over the equatorial Pacific.