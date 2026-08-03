Odisha CM Seeks UNESCO Heritage Tag For Puri Rath Yatra
CM Majhi urged Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to pay attention to the proposal while extending all support from his govt, reports Bhawani Sankar Das.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has urged the Centre to support the nomination of the Rath Yatra of Puri for inscription on UNESCO's List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
In a letter dated August 1, 2026, addressed to Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Majhi wrote, "I would like to draw your kind attention to the proposal submitted by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SITA), Puri seeking the nomination of the Rath Yatra of Shree Jagannath, Puri for inscription on UNESCO's List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity."
The Chief Minister said, "The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is not merely a religious festival but a timeless civilisational tradition that embodies India's rich cultural diversity, inclusivity, spirituality, craftsmanship, music, dance and community participation. Celebrated for centuries, it attracts millions of devotees and visitors from across the globe and stands as one of the most enduring symbols of India's living heritage. Its inscription on UNESCO's List would further strengthen glob recognition of India's rich intangible cultural traditions while contributing significantly to their preservation and promotion for future generations".
“ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ” - ଏହି ଦୁଇଟି ଶବ୍ଦରେ ଗୁଞ୍ଜରିତ ହୁଏ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଚେତନା, ଆମର ସ୍ୱାଭିମାନ ଓ ସମଗ୍ର ବିଶ୍ୱ ପାଇଁ ଭାତୃଭାବର ଅମର ସନ୍ଦେଶ।— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) August 3, 2026
ବଡ଼ଦାଣ୍ଡର ଧୂଳି କଣିକାରେ ଯେତେବେଳେ ଭକ୍ତି ଅଶ୍ରୁ ଓ ଜୟକାର ଏକ ହୋଇଯାଏ, ସେତେବେଳେ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୁଏ ଅପୂର୍ବ ଅଧ୍ୟାୟ। ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିରର ଛାଡ଼ି ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ବଡ଼ଦାଣ୍ଡକୁ ଓହ୍ଲାଇ ଆସିବା କେବଳ ଏକ ପରମ୍ପରା… pic.twitter.com/ad2lSbM61f
He said, "All the supporting materials in prescribed formats have already been submitted by SITA for consideration". Majhi further stated, "Considering the outstanding cultural significance of the festival and its universal message of harmony and human values, I request your personal intervention to kindly facilitate the examination of the proposal and to extend necessary support of the Ministry of Culture for taking the nomination forward with UNESCO at the earliest".
He said, "The Government of Odisha and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration shall be pleased to provide any further information or assistance that may be required by the Ministry during the process".
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