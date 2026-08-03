ETV Bharat / state

Odisha CM Seeks UNESCO Heritage Tag For Puri Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has urged the Centre to support the nomination of the Rath Yatra of Puri for inscription on UNESCO's List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In a letter dated August 1, 2026, addressed to Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Majhi wrote, "I would like to draw your kind attention to the proposal submitted by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SITA), Puri seeking the nomination of the Rath Yatra of Shree Jagannath, Puri for inscription on UNESCO's List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity."

The Chief Minister said, "The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is not merely a religious festival but a timeless civilisational tradition that embodies India's rich cultural diversity, inclusivity, spirituality, craftsmanship, music, dance and community participation. Celebrated for centuries, it attracts millions of devotees and visitors from across the globe and stands as one of the most enduring symbols of India's living heritage. Its inscription on UNESCO's List would further strengthen glob recognition of India's rich intangible cultural traditions while contributing significantly to their preservation and promotion for future generations".