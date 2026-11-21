Odisha CM Orders Probe Into Foreign Visits Of Naveen Patnaik, Pandian From 2022 To 2024
Social activists have alleged that the expenditure details regarding their visits to Japan and Italy are suspicious, opaque, and incomplete.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the foreign visits of his predecessor Naveen Patnaik, retired IAS officer VK Pandian and IPS officer Ravi Kant in 2022-23 and 2023-24.
The Principal Secretary of the General Administration and Public Grievance Department will investigate the matter. According to allegations levelled by various social activists, Naveen, Pandian, and Ravi Kant undertook several foreign trips in 2022-23 and 2023-24.
Social activists have alleged that, based on information obtained through various Right to Information queries, the expenditure details regarding their visits to Japan and Italy are suspicious, opaque, and incomplete. They further alleged that information concerning the trips has been deliberately kept confidential, leading to inconsistencies in the data.
Naveen, the president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the present leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, had served as the Chief Minister of the state from 2000 to 2024. Pandian, a 2000-batch IAS officer, had served as the private secretary to Naveen for over a decade.
He took voluntary retirement in 2023 and joined the BJD. However, Pandian quit politics following the defeat of BJD in the 2024 Assembly polls in Odisha.
After the death of his father Biju Patnaik, leader of the Janata Dal, Naveen was elected as a member to the 11th Lok Sabha in the by-election from Aska Parliamentary Constituency. He was a member of the Consultative Committee of Ministry of Steel & Mines, Member of Standing Committee on Commerce, and Member Library Committee of Parliament.
In December 1997, Naveen split from the Janata Dal and founded the Biju Janata Dal, named after Biju Patnaik. The new party went into alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for 1998 election. The alliance performed well winning 16 out of 21 seats and Naveen was selected as the Union Minister for Mines in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
In the 2000 Assembly election, BJD won the majority of seats in alliance with the BJP in the Odisha Assembly elections, Patnaik resigned from the Union cabinet and was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Odisha. He took office on the 84th birth anniversary of his father.
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