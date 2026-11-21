ETV Bharat / state

Odisha CM Orders Probe Into Foreign Visits Of Naveen Patnaik, Pandian From 2022 To 2024

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the foreign visits of his predecessor Naveen Patnaik, retired IAS officer VK Pandian and IPS officer Ravi Kant in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The Principal Secretary of the General Administration and Public Grievance Department will investigate the matter. According to allegations levelled by various social activists, Naveen, Pandian, and Ravi Kant undertook several foreign trips in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Social activists have alleged that, based on information obtained through various Right to Information queries, the expenditure details regarding their visits to Japan and Italy are suspicious, opaque, and incomplete. They further alleged that information concerning the trips has been deliberately kept confidential, leading to inconsistencies in the data.

Naveen, the president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the present leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, had served as the Chief Minister of the state from 2000 to 2024. Pandian, a 2000-batch IAS officer, had served as the private secretary to Naveen for over a decade.

He took voluntary retirement in 2023 and joined the BJD. However, Pandian quit politics following the defeat of BJD in the 2024 Assembly polls in Odisha.