ETV Bharat / state

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Leaves For UAE To Woo Global Investors

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is leaving for a five-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday to attract global investment and strengthen trade and cultural ties with the Gulf country.

Majhi will depart for Abu Dhabi from New Delhi in the evening. On September 9, he will hold discussions with top leaders and officials of global companies such as International Holding Company (IHC), Indian Business and Professional Group, and Borouge Company in the petrochemical sector. In the evening, he will inaugurate an exhibition of products manufactured in Odisha under the 'One District One Product' programme in Dubai.

On September 10, Majhi is scheduled to meet UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Council of International Investments Abdullah bin Taq Al Marri. Along with this, he will hold discussions with key leaders of Indian Business and Professional Council and Emirates Global Aluminum.

The CM will also attend a round table meeting with the Middle East Recycling Association and hold discussions with the Odisha business delegation during his visit.