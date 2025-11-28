Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Tables Rs 17,440 Crore Supplementary Budget In Assembly
The highest allocated under the supplementary budget is for Food Supply, Consumer Welfare and Consumer Welfare Department at Rs 4,329 crores.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented the supplementary budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the Assembly on Friday.
An additional budget of Rs 17,440 crore has been presented for approval of the Assembly by the government. For the financial year 2025-26, the administrative expenditure is pegged at Rs 3,389 crores, program expenditure Rs 13,716 crores, disaster relief fund Rs 171 crores, and transfers from the state budget Rs 164 crores.
Officials said while Rs 295 crores has been allocated for Subhadra Yojana in the supplementary, Rs 142 crores has been earmarked for Mamata Yojana, Rs 405 crores for Mission Shakti, Rs 200 crores for Anganwadi house construction, Rs 954 crores for National Health Mission, Rs 40 crores for Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, Rs 116 crores for piped water supply, Rs 57 crores for Viksit Gaon Viksit Odisha, and Rs 40 crores for Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.
The maximum allocation has been made for Food Supply, Consumer Welfare and Consumer Welfare Department at Rs 4,329 crores, for education sector Rs 2,327 crores, for infrastructure development Rs 1,955 crores, for agriculture and allied sector Rs 1,673 crores, for Women and Child Development Rs 1,588 crores, for health sector Rs 1,164 crores, for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Rs 616 crores, for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development Rs 531 crores, for Industrial Development Rs 337 crores, for Oriya Language Literature Rs 363 crores and for internal security Rs 316 crores.
An expenditure of Rs 3,389 crores has been earmarked in the Supplementary Budget for administrative expenditure out of which Rs 1,406 crores is for interest payment and Rs 133 crore is for refund of advance taken from Odisha Contingency Fund. Similarly, Rs 205 crores has been earmarked for maintenance of government residential buildings and Rs 306 crores for non-residential buildings.
This apart, Rs 250 crores has been provided for the maintenance of roads and bridges, Rs 116 crores for operation and maintenance of rural piped water supply projects and Rs 66 crores for Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation for the restoration and maintenance of defunct lift irrigation of Pani Panchayats and Rs 20 crores to OLIC as incentive for completion of the work.
The budget has also earmarked Rs 42 crores for the conduct of District Council elections. Rs 23 crores for conduct of recruitment examinations by Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), Rs 36 crores for government colleges and Rs 16 crores for government training colleges, Rs 13 crores for the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Rs 5 crores for Utkal University and Rs 14 crores for Ravenshaw University.
The Supplementary Budget further earmarks Rs 171 crores for the National Disaster Risk Reduction Fund for modernization and expansion of fire services. Similarly, as per the recommendations of the State Finance Commission, there is a proposal to transfer Rs 164 crore to the Panchayati Raj Institutions.
A provision of Rs 3,000 crores has been made for revolving funds for purchase of paddy under the Public Distribution System. Similarly, a provision of Rs 1,325 crores has been made for concession under the Public Distribution System.
