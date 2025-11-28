ETV Bharat / state

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Tables Rs 17,440 Crore Supplementary Budget In Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented the supplementary budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the Assembly on Friday.

An additional budget of Rs 17,440 crore has been presented for approval of the Assembly by the government. For the financial year 2025-26, the administrative expenditure is pegged at Rs 3,389 crores, program expenditure Rs 13,716 crores, disaster relief fund Rs 171 crores, and transfers from the state budget Rs 164 crores.

Officials said while Rs 295 crores has been allocated for Subhadra Yojana in the supplementary, Rs 142 crores has been earmarked for Mamata Yojana, Rs 405 crores for Mission Shakti, Rs 200 crores for Anganwadi house construction, Rs 954 crores for National Health Mission, Rs 40 crores for Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, Rs 116 crores for piped water supply, Rs 57 crores for Viksit Gaon Viksit Odisha, and Rs 40 crores for Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

The maximum allocation has been made for Food Supply, Consumer Welfare and Consumer Welfare Department at Rs 4,329 crores, for education sector Rs 2,327 crores, for infrastructure development Rs 1,955 crores, for agriculture and allied sector Rs 1,673 crores, for Women and Child Development Rs 1,588 crores, for health sector Rs 1,164 crores, for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Rs 616 crores, for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development Rs 531 crores, for Industrial Development Rs 337 crores, for Oriya Language Literature Rs 363 crores and for internal security Rs 316 crores.

An expenditure of Rs 3,389 crores has been earmarked in the Supplementary Budget for administrative expenditure out of which Rs 1,406 crores is for interest payment and Rs 133 crore is for refund of advance taken from Odisha Contingency Fund. Similarly, Rs 205 crores has been earmarked for maintenance of government residential buildings and Rs 306 crores for non-residential buildings.