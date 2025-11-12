Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Reviews Preparations for India South Africa T20 Match At Cuttack's Barabati Stadium
The chief minister asked officials to ensure proper security at the venue for players and spectators in the wake of the Delhi car blast.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparations for a T-20 match between India and South Africa, to be played at Barabati Stadium, in Cuttack on December 9.
The chief minister said Odisha has hosted several international events and the upcoming T-20 match must live up to the expectations of the spectators and sports fraternity. "Cricket is popular in our country. The entire country and the world will watch the match. It should be conducted flawlessly, he told officials.
In the wake of the car blast near Red Fort in Delhi, he asked the state police to make foolproof arrangements for the safety of players as well as spectators. "A well-organized green corridor will be arranged to transport the sick to hospital," he said. Majhi asked the officials to ensure proper crowd control, ticket sales, emergency medical arrangements, etc. "Such crucial aspects should be properly monitored and managed flawlessly," he stressed.
Odisha Cricket Association President Sanjay Behera gave a detailed presentation on the arrangements for the match. Various issues like ticket sales, facilities for spectators, ighting system, stadium infrastructure and fire extinguishing system, parking and traffic management were discussed in detail at the meeting.
Behera said arrangements will be made to seat a certain number of spectators as per the capacity of each stand at the stadium. He said additional gensets have been brought in for continuous lighting during the match. "A new software has also been installed for its monitoring. If one genset fails, another will be started immediately," Behera informed.
The meeting was attended by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Angul MLA and OCA member Pratap Chandra Pradhan, Chief Minister's Advisor Prakash Mishra, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Satyabrat Sahu, DG of Police YB Khurania, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shashwat Mishra, Principal Secretaries and Administrative Secretaries of various departments, Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner, Cuttack District Magistrate and senior officials.
