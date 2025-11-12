ETV Bharat / state

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Reviews Preparations for India South Africa T20 Match At Cuttack's Barabati Stadium

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparations for a T-20 match between India and South Africa, to be played at Barabati Stadium, in Cuttack on December 9.

The chief minister said Odisha has hosted several international events and the upcoming T-20 match must live up to the expectations of the spectators and sports fraternity. "Cricket is popular in our country. The entire country and the world will watch the match. It should be conducted flawlessly, he told officials.



In the wake of the car blast near Red Fort in Delhi, he asked the state police to make foolproof arrangements for the safety of players as well as spectators. "A well-organized green corridor will be arranged to transport the sick to hospital," he said. Majhi asked the officials to ensure proper crowd control, ticket sales, emergency medical arrangements, etc. "Such crucial aspects should be properly monitored and managed flawlessly," he stressed.