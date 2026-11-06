Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Of 330 Projects Worth Rs 1,292 Crore In State
This includes inauguration of 198 projects worth approximately Rs 412 crore, and the laying of foundation stones for 132 new ones, reports Bhawani Sankar Das.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 330 projects, with a total estimated expenditure of Rs 1,292 crore.
This includes the inauguration of 198 projects worth approximately Rs 412 crore, and the laying of foundation stones for 132 new ones valued at over Rs 880 crore. Among the significant projects for which foundation was laid by the Chief Minister is the state government’s flagship educational initiative, the ‘Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Primary School Yojana'.
Under the third phase of the state government’s scheme, foundation stones were laid for 630 schools across the state, including 35 in Keonjhar district. The schools will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 4,000 crore.
On a visit to Keonjhar on the day, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation for 952 ‘Adarsha Vidyalayas’ (model schools) across three phases. Besides, he inaugurated the south campus of Dharanidhar University and launched a free NCMC bus card service for students which was developed at a cost of Rs 14 crore.
The state’s first fully indigenous ‘Preventive Cancer Screening Centre’ was also inaugurated at Dharanidhar Medical College in Keonjhar where the Chief Minister laid the foundation for a Dental and a Nursing College.
Among other projects, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation of the most modern tech-business establishment in North Odisha. Spanning approximately 5.51 acres and built at a cost of Rs 237 crore, this 15-storey tech-business park will create abundant employment opportunities for the youth of North Odisha, he said.
With the projects, the youth of Keonjhar will no longer need to travel to cities like Bengaluru or Hyderabad as doors to endless employment and progress have now opened for them on their own home soil, Majhi said.
The Chief Minister inaugurated a 'Preventive Cancer Screening Centre'—the first of its kind in the state to be based entirely on indigenous technology—on the premises of Dharanidhar Medical College. Established with the support of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) at a cost of approximately Rs 6 crore, the centre will provide all services completely free of charge.
ଶିକ୍ଷାର ମୂଳଦୁଆ ଯେତେ ସୁଦୃଢ଼ ହେବ, ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଭବିଷ୍ୟତ ସେତେ ଉଜ୍ଜ୍ୱଳ ହେବ। ତୃତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ଆହୁରି ୬୩୦ଟି ଗୋଦାବରୀଶ ମିଶ୍ର ଆଦର୍ଶ ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟର ଭିତ୍ତିପ୍ରସ୍ତର ସ୍ଥାପନ ଆମ ପିଲାମାନଙ୍କୁ ଆଧୁନିକ ଶିକ୍ଷା, ଉନ୍ନତ ଭିତ୍ତିଭୂମି ଓ ଉତ୍ତମ ଶିକ୍ଷଣ ପରିବେଶ ପ୍ରଦାନ ଦିଗରେ ଏକ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ। https://t.co/zymjT1GOHG— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) November 6, 2026
The Chief Minister laid the foundation for a seven-storey Dental College (to built at a cost of Rs 58.40 crore) and a 10-storey Nursing College (for Rs 63 crore) in the district. In addition to this, a Maternal and Child Health department (built at a cost of Rs 10 crore), a modular OT (Operation Theatre) complex, a multi-utility center, a police outpost, and a 30-person barrack (collectively costing Rs 32 crore) were inaugurated at Dharanidhar Medical College.
Speaking on the occasion, Majhi said, "I may be the Chief Minister for Odisha, but for the people of Keonjhar, I will always remain 'Mohan Bhai'. I will continue to serve my native land until my last breath."
Terming the 'Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Primary School' scheme is his brainchild, the Chief Minister said during his tenure as the MLA of Keonjhar, he personally observed that the education being imparted at the primary level was inadequate and lacked quality and he brought this to the government's attention.
"Initially, I made efforts, utilizing the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds, to implement the initiative within my constituency, and subsequently, across the entire district. However, it was the will of Lord Jagannath that the initiative be implemented not just in Keonjhar, but across the entire state of Odisha. The schools under this scheme are not merely existing schools that have been given a fresh coat of paint; rather, they are entirely new facilities, built on a world-class model and spanning approximately five acres of land. Approximately Rs 5 to Rs 8 crore is being spent on each school," Majhi said.
He said in a bid to strengthen 2,200 schools over the first three years—spanning the financial years 2025-26 to 2028-29—approximately Rs 12,000 crore will be spent. "These schools are being established in villages that have at least 5 acres of land and proper connectivity," he added.
Previously, foundation stones were laid for 118 schools in Banpur, the birthplace of Pandit Godabarish Mishra, and 204 schools in Khurdha and in the third phase, foundation was laid for 630 schools across the state. "With the foundation stones laid for a total of 952 schools, this reflects the government's commitment toward the transformation of education," the Chief Minister said.
He said the Adarsha Vidyalayas will feature modern classrooms, digital equipment, and sports facilities, alongside a focus on foundational literacy and numeracy under the 'Nipun Odisha' initiative.
Dignitaries who attended the event include Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mukesh Mahaling; Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia; Keonjhar MP Ananta Nayak; District Planning Committee Chairperson and Telkoi MLA Dr. Fakir Mohan Nayak; Patna MLA Akhil Chandra Nayak; and Chairperson of the Keonjhar Special Development Council, Mamita Nayak.
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