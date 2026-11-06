ETV Bharat / state

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Of 330 Projects Worth Rs 1,292 Crore In State

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 330 projects, with a total estimated expenditure of Rs 1,292 crore.

This includes the inauguration of 198 projects worth approximately Rs 412 crore, and the laying of foundation stones for 132 new ones valued at over Rs 880 crore. Among the significant projects for which foundation was laid by the Chief Minister is the state government’s flagship educational initiative, the ‘Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Primary School Yojana'.

Under the third phase of the state government’s scheme, foundation stones were laid for 630 schools across the state, including 35 in Keonjhar district. The schools will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 4,000 crore.

On a visit to Keonjhar on the day, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation for 952 ‘Adarsha Vidyalayas’ (model schools) across three phases. Besides, he inaugurated the south campus of Dharanidhar University and launched a free NCMC bus card service for students which was developed at a cost of Rs 14 crore.

The state’s first fully indigenous ‘Preventive Cancer Screening Centre’ was also inaugurated at Dharanidhar Medical College in Keonjhar where the Chief Minister laid the foundation for a Dental and a Nursing College.

Among other projects, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation of the most modern tech-business establishment in North Odisha. Spanning approximately 5.51 acres and built at a cost of Rs 237 crore, this 15-storey tech-business park will create abundant employment opportunities for the youth of North Odisha, he said.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi at Dharanidhar Medical Colleg (ETV Bharat)

With the projects, the youth of Keonjhar will no longer need to travel to cities like Bengaluru or Hyderabad as doors to endless employment and progress have now opened for them on their own home soil, Majhi said.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a 'Preventive Cancer Screening Centre'—the first of its kind in the state to be based entirely on indigenous technology—on the premises of Dharanidhar Medical College. Established with the support of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) at a cost of approximately Rs 6 crore, the centre will provide all services completely free of charge.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation for a seven-storey Dental College (to built at a cost of Rs 58.40 crore) and a 10-storey Nursing College (for Rs 63 crore) in the district. In addition to this, a Maternal and Child Health department (built at a cost of Rs 10 crore), a modular OT (Operation Theatre) complex, a multi-utility center, a police outpost, and a 30-person barrack (collectively costing Rs 32 crore) were inaugurated at Dharanidhar Medical College.