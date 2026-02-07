ETV Bharat / state

Odisha CM Inaugurates Ambitious Economic Corridor Scheme For State

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradip Economic Regions (BCPPER) corridor, an initiative that is part of the broader Odisha Vision 2047 strategy.

The Chief Minister launched the scheme at a programme organized at the Convention Centre at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. He said, BCPPER is the main growth engine of Odisha Vision 2047. He said the region covered by the project contributes nearly 19 per cent of Odisha’s economy, with a combined economic size of roughly USD 22.38 billion as of 2025. He reiterated the government’s projection that the integrated region could expand to a USD 500 billion economy by 2047 and emerge as "a new star in the growth sky of India".

The Chief Minister said the target is to increase the contribution of the region to the state and nation by 15 times by 2047. "The cultural glory of Puri, the port city of Paradip, the IT education hub of Bhubaneswar and the historic city of Cuttack will give a different identity to the region. A plan has been prepared with 80 projects and 30 structural policies. We will link each plan with the development of the respective city," he said.

Plans approved under the economic region include the construction of three ring roads totalling approximately 645 km, aimed at improving road connectivity between the economic nodes. Under this framework, a 432-km Capital Ring Road will link Paradip to Puri via Tangi, Saptasajya and Rameshwar, while additional inner and outer ring roads spanning 65 km and 148 km will be developed around Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.