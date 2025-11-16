ETV Bharat / state

Odisha CM Assures Best Treatment For Singer Humane Sagar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of noted Odia playback singer Humane Sagar and discussed his health status with AIIMS doctors.

Calling Sagar a popular and talented singer, Majhi urged doctors to continue their best efforts to improve Sagar’s health. “If necessary, arrangements will be made for his transfer to Delhi AIIMS for treatment,” he said.

Sagar (36) has been hospitalised at AIIMS Bhubaneswar with acute chronic liver failure and is in critical condition, on non-invasive ventilator support. He was diagnosed with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, acute chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia, and other issues.

BJD supremo and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed concern, praying for Sagar’s swift and complete recovery.

According to the officials, Sagar was presented to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Emergency, on Friday (November 14) at 1.10 pm in a critical condition. After the initial stabilisation in the emergency department, he was admitted to the Medical ICU (MICU) under the care of Dr Srikant Behera (intensivist and ECMO specialist at AIIMS Bhubaneswar) for evaluation and management.