Odisha CM Assures Best Treatment For Singer Humane Sagar
Hospitalised with acute chronic liver failure and multi-organ dysfunction, singer Humane Sagar remains critical at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 8:43 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of noted Odia playback singer Humane Sagar and discussed his health status with AIIMS doctors.
Calling Sagar a popular and talented singer, Majhi urged doctors to continue their best efforts to improve Sagar’s health. “If necessary, arrangements will be made for his transfer to Delhi AIIMS for treatment,” he said.
Sagar (36) has been hospitalised at AIIMS Bhubaneswar with acute chronic liver failure and is in critical condition, on non-invasive ventilator support. He was diagnosed with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, acute chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia, and other issues.
BJD supremo and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed concern, praying for Sagar’s swift and complete recovery.
According to the officials, Sagar was presented to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Emergency, on Friday (November 14) at 1.10 pm in a critical condition. After the initial stabilisation in the emergency department, he was admitted to the Medical ICU (MICU) under the care of Dr Srikant Behera (intensivist and ECMO specialist at AIIMS Bhubaneswar) for evaluation and management.
“On evaluation, he is found to have MODS (multi-organ dysfunction syndrome) – encephalopathy, shock, respiratory failure, acute kidney injury, hepatopathy, thrombocytopenia, and coagulopathy,” they said.
Apart from MODS, doctors found him suffering from acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF), bilateral pneumonia and dilated cardiomyopathy with severe LV systolic dysfunction.
“Having severe respiratory failure on high ventilatory support, haemodynamic instability being maintained with multiple vasopressors & ionotropic support, and anuric renal failure on continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT dialysis),” said doctors.
According to them, the singer’s sensorium has improved slightly, and he is responding to simple commands. “He is on broad-spectrum antibiotics, antifungals and other life-supportive measures as per the standard protocol. He is being continuously monitored by the MICU team. Multiple specialist doctors are involved in his treatment and are taking care of his health condition,” the doctors said.
