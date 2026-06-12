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Odisha CM Announces Free Education From Kindergarten To Post-Graduate Levels In Govt Schools, Colleges

The Chief Minister announced free education from kindergarten to post-graduate levels in government schools and colleges.

Odisha CM Announces Free Education From Kindergarten To Post-Graduate Levels In Govt Schools, Colleges
File photo of Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST

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Updated : June 12, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced free education from kindergarten to post-graduate levels in government schools and colleges.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government completing two years in office, the Chief Minister said the move will benefit all students of the state, especially those from the economically backward classes and girls.

“In order to make education truly free and universal, my government is announcing to make education from KG to PG completely free of cost. Perhaps, such a step in the field of education will be implemented for the first time in the entire country in Odisha,” Majhi said.

Last Updated : June 12, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST

TAGGED:

ODISHA CM
FREE EDUCATION
KINDERGARTEN
POST GRADUATE FREE EDUCATION
MOHAN CHARAN MAJHI

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