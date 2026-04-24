ETV Bharat / state

Odisha CM Announces Early Summer Vacation For Schools In State Due To Severe Heatwave

Bhubaneswar: Schools across Odisha will close from April 27 for summer vacations due to the prevailing heatwave.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made the announcement on Friday.

As per an order, all government, government-aided and private schools will remain closed from April 27, while pre-scheduled examinations and official work will continue as planned. The Chief Minister has approved the related proposal from the School and Mass Education Department. However, the Chief Minister's office has informed that the pre-scheduled examinations, census work and other office work will continue as usual.

Similarly, children enrolled in anganwadis will be given dry food during the vacation. Arrangements have also been made to ensure that there is no interruption in classes during the summer vacation.

In a post on X, the state’s Information and Public Relations Department wrote, “Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an early summer vacation keeping in view the severe heatwave currently sweeping through the state. Keeping the safety of children in mind, the Chief Minister has taken this decision.