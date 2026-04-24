Odisha CM Announces Early Summer Vacation For Schools In State Due To Severe Heatwave
All government, government-aided and private schools across the state will remain closed from April 27.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Schools across Odisha will close from April 27 for summer vacations due to the prevailing heatwave.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made the announcement on Friday.
As per an order, all government, government-aided and private schools will remain closed from April 27, while pre-scheduled examinations and official work will continue as planned. The Chief Minister has approved the related proposal from the School and Mass Education Department. However, the Chief Minister's office has informed that the pre-scheduled examinations, census work and other office work will continue as usual.
Similarly, children enrolled in anganwadis will be given dry food during the vacation. Arrangements have also been made to ensure that there is no interruption in classes during the summer vacation.
In a post on X, the state’s Information and Public Relations Department wrote, “Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an early summer vacation keeping in view the severe heatwave currently sweeping through the state. Keeping the safety of children in mind, the Chief Minister has taken this decision.
ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ମୋହନ ଚରଣ ମାଝୀ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଚାଲିଥିବା ପ୍ରବଳ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମ ପ୍ରବାହକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଆଗୁଆ ଖରାଛୁଟି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି।— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 24, 2026
ପିଲାମାନଙ୍କ ସୁରକ୍ଷାକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଏହି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଛନ୍ତି। ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଓ ଗଣଶିକ୍ଷା ବିଭାଗର ଏ ସମ୍ପର୍କିତ ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବକୁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅନୁମୋଦନ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି।
ଏହି…
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings for multiple regions, with temperatures in several states ranging between 40°C and 45°C. Similar conditions have been reported in parts of Odisha, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, among others.
IMD said similar conditions were observed at isolated places over interior Odisha, Rayalaseema, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat, while temperatures remained in the 36°C-40°C range over most other parts of the country, except parts of the western Himalayan region and Northeast India, where readings were below 36°C.
The weather agency added that maximum temperatures were markedly above normal in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh. They were appreciably above normal in several parts of Jharkhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, among others.
IMD further stated that above-normal temperatures were recorded in parts of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and other regions, while near-normal conditions prevailed over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep.
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