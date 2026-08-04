ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Clears Rs 5000-Crore Plan For Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip As Unified Economic Region

Bhubaneswar: In a major push to boost investment, industries, tourism, logistics and employment opportunities, the Odisha government has cleared a Rs 5,000-crore proposal to develop Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Paradip as a unified economic region.

After a detailed discussion, the State-Level Project Monitoring Committee (SLPMC) approved the Project Proposal Report (PPR) for the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip City Economic Region (BKPPER), Odisha's largest integrated urban-economic corridor.

The proposal was cleared at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg on Monday, in presence of Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Deoranjan Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department Usha Padhee, Finance Department Principal Secretary Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, Director of Municipal Administration Arindam Dakua, and other senior government officials. The committee discussed taking forward the project under the External Aided Projects (EAP) framework.

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip City Economic Region has been selected as one of four pilot City Economic Regions under the Centre's City Economic Region (CER) programme, officials said.

The project has an initial outlay of Rs 5,000 crore, of which 70 percent (Rs 3,500 crore) will be financed through a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), while the remaining 30 percent (Rs 1,500 crore) will be supported by the Centre under the CER scheme.