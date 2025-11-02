ETV Bharat Impact: Class V Student From Odisha's Kendrapara Gets Caste Certificate, Thanks To News Report
The father of the student said his son could not appear the Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exam as the RI demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 4:14 PM IST|
Updated : November 2, 2025 at 4:24 PM IST
Kendrapara: A Class V student was issued a caste certificate by the Marsaghai administration days after ETV Bharat highlighted her plea in a news report.
The father of the student said his son was issued the certificate after the report was published on ETV Bharat. "The tehsil administration issued the certificate without any application which proves that it was not issued to him earlier as he did not pay a bribe to the revenue inspector," he said.
Om Sai, a Class V student of Pasta village under Nobara tehsil of Kendrapara district had applied for a caste certificate at the local public service centre in August. Since the Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exam was held in September, caste certificate was mandatory during the form fill-up process.
In the second week of September, the tehsil administration rejected Om's certificate application without giving any reason due to which he could not appear the Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exam.
Later, when Om needed a certificate for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya entrance exam, Om's father Subrata Raut once again applied for a caste certificate which was again rejected. The reason cited was Om was a resident of Gayaspur village under Mahakalpada tehsil.
On October 29, Om alleged that the district collector had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from RI and that his father, a poor man, was unable to pay it.
Interestingly, Subrat had been issued a caste certificate in February and his elder sister in June. In a complaint to the District Collector, Om, said the caste certificates of his father and sister had the same address as he had mentioned in his application.
Subrata alleged that the RI told him he had not paid for five certificates for his daughter and two for his son, and questioned what would happen next. "The same RI had issued income certificate in February and had issued a caste certificate for my daughter in June, but rejected my son's application now saying the address given was wrong," he said.
Ironically, the student lodged his complaint just a day after government employees across districts took a Mass Integrity Pledge and vowed not to indulge in corruption.
ETV Bharat then brought to fore Om's plight and on October 31, the newly posted revenue inspector and his assistant from Nobara tehsil reached his residence for verification and issued the caste certificate in the evening.
Subrata said the certificate states that it was signed on October 30. Now, Om would be able to appear the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya entrance exam.
When contacted, the concerned RI Rajesh Sethi declined to speak before camera. In a statement to ETV Bharat, he said, "The applicant's house is in Gayaspur village under Mahakalapada tehsil and therefore the certificate should be issued from Mahakalapada and not Marsaghai. I am not aware about the daughter's certificate issued in June."
Meanwhile, Kendrapara ADM (Revenue) Rabindra Kumar Mallick said the student had applied for a caste certificate at Marsaghai but could not get it, prompting him to go to the District Magistrate. After contacting Marshaghai tehsil, officials were told the applicant is a resident of Mahakalapada, which caused a delay. "I am not aware on what grounds the RI rejected the application twice when a certificate was issued to the sister. The whole matter will be investigated," he said, adding that action will be taken if bribe allegations are found true.
Om Sai's family said they waited for more than two hours to meet the District Collector, after which he assured them of necessary action in this regard.
Subrat thanked ETV Bharat and demanded stringent action against officials who deprived his son the chance of appearing the Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exam.
Senior lawyer Bidhubhushan Mohapatra said the way Om was treated amounts to 'negligence of duty'. "The employees must be taken to task. Why should a child be deprived of his right to education," he asked. Mohapatra said once the report was published on ETV Bharat, the tehsil staff realised their mistake and issued the certificate in a hurry.
