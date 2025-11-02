ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Class V Student From Odisha's Kendrapara Gets Caste Certificate, Thanks To News Report

The caste certificate issued to Om Sai ( ETV Bharat )

Kendrapara: A Class V student was issued a caste certificate by the Marsaghai administration days after ETV Bharat highlighted her plea in a news report. The father of the student said his son was issued the certificate after the report was published on ETV Bharat. "The tehsil administration issued the certificate without any application which proves that it was not issued to him earlier as he did not pay a bribe to the revenue inspector," he said. Om Sai, a Class V student of Pasta village under Nobara tehsil of Kendrapara district had applied for a caste certificate at the local public service centre in August. Since the Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exam was held in September, caste certificate was mandatory during the form fill-up process. In the second week of September, the tehsil administration rejected Om's certificate application without giving any reason due to which he could not appear the Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exam. The certificate issued to Subrata Raut (ETV Bharat) Later, when Om needed a certificate for Odisha Adarsha ​​Vidyalaya entrance exam, Om's father Subrata Raut once again applied for a caste certificate which was again rejected. The reason cited was Om was a resident of Gayaspur village under Mahakalpada tehsil. On October 29, Om alleged that the district collector had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from RI and that his father, a poor man, was unable to pay it. Interestingly, Subrat had been issued a caste certificate in February and his elder sister in June. In a complaint to the District Collector, Om, said the caste certificates of his father and sister had the same address as he had mentioned in his application.