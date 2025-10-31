ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Class V Student Alleges RI Demanded Rs 5000 For Caste Certificate; Writes To Collector Seeking Justice

Kendrapara: At a time when Odisha is observing Vigilance Awareness Week to raise awareness against corruption, a Class V student of a Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir in Rajgarh here has written to district Collector Raghuram Iyer seeking justice, after he was allegedly denied a caste certificate by the local Revenue Inspector (RI) as his "father failed to pay Rs 5000 bribe sought by the concerned official".

In his complaint letter, the student Om Sai, son of Subrata Raut of Pasta village under Marshaghai tehsil, mentioned that the RI refused to issue his caste certificate and demanded Rs 5000 bribe for the same.

He stated that the RI rejected his application twice because his father could not pay the amount.

Speaking to media, the student said he first applied in August to sit in the Navodaya entrance exam but it was rejected. He said he re-applied later for the Adarsha Vidyalaya exam and was rejected again. With the Adarsh Vidyalaya form-fillup date approaching, he fears he will again miss the chance to sit in the test.

His father Subrata Raut told reporters, "When I first applied for my son's caste certificate for the Navodaya entrance exam in August, the RI asked me to go to the tehsil office. The Tehsildar asked me to re-apply, but by then the Navodaya deadline had passed. When I later applied for the Adarsha Vidyalaya entrance, the RI again rejected the application."