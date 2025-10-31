Odisha Class V Student Alleges RI Demanded Rs 5000 For Caste Certificate; Writes To Collector Seeking Justice
A Class V student from Odisha's Kendrapara alleged that the local Revenue Inspector refused to issue his caste certificate and demande Rs 5000 bribe.
Kendrapara: At a time when Odisha is observing Vigilance Awareness Week to raise awareness against corruption, a Class V student of a Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir in Rajgarh here has written to district Collector Raghuram Iyer seeking justice, after he was allegedly denied a caste certificate by the local Revenue Inspector (RI) as his "father failed to pay Rs 5000 bribe sought by the concerned official".
In his complaint letter, the student Om Sai, son of Subrata Raut of Pasta village under Marshaghai tehsil, mentioned that the RI refused to issue his caste certificate and demanded Rs 5000 bribe for the same.
He stated that the RI rejected his application twice because his father could not pay the amount.
Speaking to media, the student said he first applied in August to sit in the Navodaya entrance exam but it was rejected. He said he re-applied later for the Adarsha Vidyalaya exam and was rejected again. With the Adarsh Vidyalaya form-fillup date approaching, he fears he will again miss the chance to sit in the test.
His father Subrata Raut told reporters, "When I first applied for my son's caste certificate for the Navodaya entrance exam in August, the RI asked me to go to the tehsil office. The Tehsildar asked me to re-apply, but by then the Navodaya deadline had passed. When I later applied for the Adarsha Vidyalaya entrance, the RI again rejected the application."
Subrata alleged that the RI told him he had not paid for five certificates for his daughter and two for his son, and questioned what would happen next. "The same RI had issued income certificate in February and had issued a caste certificate for my daughter in June, but rejected my son's application now saying the address given was wrong," he said.
Ironically, the student lodged his complaint just a day after government employees across districts took a Mass Integrity Pledge and vowed not to indulge in corruption.
When contacted, the concerned RI Rajesh Sethi declined to speak anything before camera. In a statement to ETV Bharat, he said, "The applicant's house is in Gayaspur village under Mahakalapada tehsil and therefore the certificate should be issued from Mahakalapada and not Marsaghai. I am not aware about the daughter's certificate issued in June."
Meanwhile, Kendrapara ADM (Revenue) Rabindra Kumar Mallick said the student had applied for a caste certificate at Marsaghai but could not get it, prompting him to go to the District Magistrate. After contacting Marshaghai tehsil, officials were told the applicant is a resident of Mahakalapada, which caused a delay. "I am not aware on what grounds the RI rejected the application twice when a certificate was issued to the sister. The whole matter will be investigated," he said, adding that action will be taken if bribe allegations are found true.
Om Sai's family said they waited for more than two hours to meet the District Collector, after which he assured them of necessary action in this regard.
