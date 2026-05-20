ETV Bharat / state

Odisha CHSE Class XII Exam: 85.85% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Council of Higher Secondary Education declared the results of its Class XII examinations (Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational) on Wednesday.

The result booklet was released at the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) head office by School and Mass Education Minister Nityanand Gond. This year, the pass percentage is 85.85 against 82.45 last year. Yet again, girls outshone boys in all streams.

This year, for the first time, an improvement exam will be held to provide an opportunity to students to improve their marks in one subject. Students cannot take improvement exams in multiple subjects, said Gond adding it is a good opportunity for students to increase their marks. The exam will be held in the first week of July. Similarly, students who have failed in one exam can take the instant exam as earlier.

This year, the Class XII exam was held from February 18 to March 28 at 1,364 exam centres. As many as 4,01,623 students had filled the forms of which 3,96,592 appeared for the exam. Of those who appeared for the exam, 3,41,781 passed.

Pass Percentage

Science

Boys: 87.41 per cent

Girls: 90.24 per cent

Total pass rate- 88.80 per cent

Arts

Boys: 77.97 per cent

Girls: 89.45 per cent

Total pass rate- 84.50 per cent

Commerce