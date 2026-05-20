Odisha CHSE Class XII Exam: 85.85% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys
This year, for the first time, an improvement exam will be held to provide an opportunity to students to improve their marks in one subject.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Council of Higher Secondary Education declared the results of its Class XII examinations (Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational) on Wednesday.
The result booklet was released at the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) head office by School and Mass Education Minister Nityanand Gond. This year, the pass percentage is 85.85 against 82.45 last year. Yet again, girls outshone boys in all streams.
This year, for the first time, an improvement exam will be held to provide an opportunity to students to improve their marks in one subject. Students cannot take improvement exams in multiple subjects, said Gond adding it is a good opportunity for students to increase their marks. The exam will be held in the first week of July. Similarly, students who have failed in one exam can take the instant exam as earlier.
This year, the Class XII exam was held from February 18 to March 28 at 1,364 exam centres. As many as 4,01,623 students had filled the forms of which 3,96,592 appeared for the exam. Of those who appeared for the exam, 3,41,781 passed.
Pass Percentage
Science
Boys: 87.41 per cent
Girls: 90.24 per cent
Total pass rate- 88.80 per cent
Arts
Boys: 77.97 per cent
Girls: 89.45 per cent
Total pass rate- 84.50 per cent
Commerce
Boys: 86.67 per cent
Girls: 90.43 per cent
Total pass rate- 88.07 per cent
Vocational Education
Boys: 71.49 per cent
Girls: 83.43 per centy
Total pass rate- 77.62 per cent
Overall
Boys: 89.45 per cent
Girls: 77.97 per cent
In Science, the highest pass percentage (96.63) was recorded in Balasore while the lowest (77.14) was in Koraput. In Arts, the highest pass percentage was recorded in Sambalpur (89.48) while the lowest (77.14) was recorded in Nabarangpur. In Commerce, Boudh (100) recorded the highest pass percentage while the lowest was recorded in Balangir (77.25)
In Vocational Education, Nabarangpur district recorded a pass percentage of 100 while the lowest pass percentage was recorded in Dhenkanal (55.22).
In Arts, 614 students secured more than 90 per cent marks. Similarly, 53,141 have secured first class, 39,797 second class and 1,11,308 third.
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