Odisha: Choudwar Circle Jail Superintendent Suspended After 48 Hours In Judicial Custody
The order was issued alongside the suspension of Arun Kumar Biswal, an additional secretary in Commerce and Transport Department, reports Pradip Kumar Das.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the suspension of Sujit Kumar Roul, senior superintendent of Choudwar Circle Jail, after he remained in judicial custody for more than 48 hours following his arrest, sources said.
The order was issued on Friday alongside the suspension of Arun Kumar Biswal, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer serving as additional secretary in the Commerce and Transport Department, who was arrested in a unrelated case in Bhubaneswar.
Sources said the government clarified that "the two cases are separate, and the suspensions were ordered following the officers' arrests and continued detention". The action was taken in accordance with applicable government service rules. Roul was arrested in connection with the escape of two undertrial prisoners from the Choudwar Circle Jail in October 2025.
According to reports, he is accused of manipulating prison records, forging the signature of the then jailer, Santoshini Dash, and attempting to shift responsibility for the escape onto her. He also faces allegations of falsifying the jail minute book.
The two undertrials who escaped from Choudwar jail were Raja Sahani and Madhukant Kumar of Bihar and were facing murder charges. On the other hand, Biswal was arrested on a complaint filed by a woman employee of the same department in Bhubaneswar.
The woman employee alleged that Biswal was reportedly in an inebriated state and created ruckus outside the woman’s house within Kharavela Nagar police limits on Thursday night. He then forcibly entered the house and physically assaulted her, she said.
Biswal allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she informed the police. However, she managed to call the police, following which personnel arrived at the spot and took Biswal to Kharavela Nagar police station for questioning.
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