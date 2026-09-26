ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Choudwar Circle Jail Superintendent Suspended After 48 Hours In Judicial Custody

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the suspension of Sujit Kumar Roul, senior superintendent of Choudwar Circle Jail, after he remained in judicial custody for more than 48 hours following his arrest, sources said.

The order was issued on Friday alongside the suspension of Arun Kumar Biswal, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer serving as additional secretary in the Commerce and Transport Department, who was arrested in a unrelated case in Bhubaneswar.

Sources said the government clarified that "the two cases are separate, and the suspensions were ordered following the officers' arrests and continued detention". The action was taken in accordance with applicable government service rules. Roul was arrested in connection with the escape of two undertrial prisoners from the Choudwar Circle Jail in October 2025.

According to reports, he is accused of manipulating prison records, forging the signature of the then jailer, Santoshini Dash, and attempting to shift responsibility for the escape onto her. He also faces allegations of falsifying the jail minute book.