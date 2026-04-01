ETV Bharat / state

Odisha CM Inaugurates Visa Application Centre In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday inaugurated a visa application centre here. Speaking at the inaugural event, Majhi said the establishment of the centre reflects Odisha’s growing global connectivity and the state government’s commitment to citizen-centric services.

The centre has been opened at the Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bus Terminal. "Such initiatives enhance ease of travel, promote industries and tourism, and support international engagement," he added.

Majhi said there was a growing need for a visa application centre in the state, and a request was made to the Union government to facilitate the opening of such a centre in Bhubaneswar. "We are happy that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended full support and cooperation in opening this centre here," he said.