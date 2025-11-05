ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Celebrates 'Boita Bandana' With Miniature Boats On Kartika Purnima

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi wished people on the occasion of Boita Bandana and Kartika Purnima. He attended Boita Bandana Utsav and announced an ambitious maritime expansion plan worth Rs 46,000 crore and transformation of Paradip Port to a mega port. He also inaugurated Kalinga Bali Yatra in Paradip on Tuesday and announced various development plans, including making it a green hydrogen hub and cruise terminal.

President Droupadi Murmu greeted people of Odisha on the occasion of Boita Bandana and Kartika Purnima on her X handle. "Baliyatra is a symbol of Odisha’s glorious maritime trade tradition and cultural heritage. I believe that by drawing inspiration from our proud past, we will all work together to build a developed India."

From Cuttack’s Gadagadia Ghat to Bhubaneswar’s Bindu Sagar and Puri's sprawling beaches to water bodies across the state, devotees gathered before sunrise and sailed handcrafted boats made of paper, thermocol, and banana bark.

Bhubaneswar: Commemorating the rich maritime heritage of Odisha, people across the state celebrated the 'Boita Bandana' festival on the occasion of Kartika Purnima on Wednesday.

The age-old chants of "Aa ka ma boi, pana gua thoi..." echoed across the water bodies as devotees floated miniature boats carrying lamps, betel leaf, sweets, remembering ancestors and praying for prosperity.

"The boats once carried the hopes, dreams, and trade aspirations of our ancestors, who sailed to distant lands like Java, Sumatra, Bali, and Sri Lanka. The tradition reflects the spirit of adventure and cultural exchange that shaped our identity. Every year, we come to Bindu Sagar to float miniature boats and share with the younger generation the glorious maritime history of Odisha,” said Kalpana Panda, a school teacher, who came to Bindu Sagar to sail boats with family.

Devotees gathered before sunrise to celebrate Boita Bandana (ETV Bharat)

Historian Kailash Chandra Dash said, "The maritime traditions of Odisha have been preserved in the legends and cultural institutions of the present-day Odisha. The Tapoi festival and Bali Yatra, Khudurukuni Oha and Boita Bandana of Kartika Purnima are commemorative traditions of ancient Kalingan maritime heritage."

He further added, "There is enough evidence that Odisha had direct maritime contact with South East Asia between second and fourth centuries. The flourishing ports and enterprises of Kalinga merchants played a leading role in overseas activities for economic progress and for political and cultural interactions."

The Boita Bandana festivities were marked with devotion and grandeur across the state, including Cuttack, Puri, Berhampur, Gopalpur, Kendrapada, Rourkela, Balasore, Baripada, and several other towns.

200-foot-boat was sailed on the occasion (ETV Bharat)

In Puri, a large number of devotees thronged the Jagannath Temple to witness the divine Rajadhirajeswar Besha of the deities, adding a spiritual aura to the celebrations.

The grand Baliyatra fair- one of the largest cultural and trade fairs will be inaugurated by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the banks of Mahanadi in Cuttack on Wednesday. More than 1700 stalls will be put up in 60 acres area attracting lakhs of visitors every day, the fair will continue

For the last 22 years, devotees in Manitri village of Soor block in Balasore district have been floating a 200-foot long boat in the pond. The boat, built by Madan Mohan Jiu Samiti, has scenes related to 'Krishna Ras Leela', a divine dance with the 'gopis', displayed on it. By floating this boat, the devotees worshipped Madan Mohan for maintaining peace and brotherhood in the village.