ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Cadre IPS Shefeen Ahamed Passes Away At 50; CM Mohan Majhi Condoles

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Monday mourned the death of IPS officer Shefeen Ahamed K while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 50. Ahamed had been suffering from cancer for a prolonged period. He was serving as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Crime Branch, a post he had held since July 2023.

Ahamed, a native of Kerala, joined the Indian Police Service after completing his engineering degree. During his career, he also served for several years in Kerala on inter-cadre deputation, including as Superinetendent og Police (SP) of Thiruvananthapuram Rural. He held several important positions during his long tenure with the Odisha Police. His work in cybercrime and the CID Crime Branch earned him several honours and medals.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the officer's demise. "Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Shefeen Ahamed K, IPS, IG of Police, CID, CB. His dedicated service to the state and Odisha Police will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," Majhi said.