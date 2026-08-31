Odisha Cadre IPS Shefeen Ahamed Passes Away At 50; CM Mohan Majhi Condoles
Odisha Crime Branch IG and 2003-batch IPS officer Shefeen Ahamed K died at 50 while undergoing cancer treatment in Kerala.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Monday mourned the death of IPS officer Shefeen Ahamed K while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 50. Ahamed had been suffering from cancer for a prolonged period. He was serving as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Crime Branch, a post he had held since July 2023.
Ahamed, a native of Kerala, joined the Indian Police Service after completing his engineering degree. During his career, he also served for several years in Kerala on inter-cadre deputation, including as Superinetendent og Police (SP) of Thiruvananthapuram Rural. He held several important positions during his long tenure with the Odisha Police. His work in cybercrime and the CID Crime Branch earned him several honours and medals.
Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Shefeen Ahamed K, IPS, I.G. of Police, CID, CB. His unwavering dedication and distinguished service to the State and Odisha Police will forever be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and loved ones. May his… pic.twitter.com/3VuuA2bn30— Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (Modiji Ka Parivar) (@KVSinghDeo1) August 31, 2026
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the officer's demise. "Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Shefeen Ahamed K, IPS, IG of Police, CID, CB. His dedicated service to the state and Odisha Police will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," Majhi said.
Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Shefeen Ahamed K, IPS, I.G. of Police, CID, CB.— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) August 31, 2026
His dedicated service to the State and Odisha Police will always be remembered.
My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/WnXeYvXXC4
Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singhdeo also expressed deep grief over the demise. In a post on X, Singhdeo said, "Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Shefeen Ahamed K, IPS, I.G. of Police, CID, CB."
“His unwavering dedication and distinguished service to the State and Odisha Police will forever be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and loved ones. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.
Odisha Police mourns the demise of Shri Shefeen Ahamed K., IPS, IGP, CID, Crime Branch, Cuttack.— Odisha Police (@odisha_police) August 31, 2026
A distinguished officer of the 2003 batch, he served with dedication, integrity and professionalism. His valuable contributions to policing, particularly in cyber crime… pic.twitter.com/6nlvJ3mEIw
Odisha Police, in a social media post, said, "Odisha Police mourns the demise of Shefeen Ahamed K, IPS, IGP, CID, Crime Branch, Cuttack. A distinguished officer of the 2003 batch, he served with dedication, integrity and professionalism. His valuable contributions to policing, particularly in cybercrime investigation, will always be remembered with respect. Odisha Police stands with his bereaved family and loved ones. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace."
Read More