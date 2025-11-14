Nuapada Bypoll Result: BJP's Jay Dholakia Leads By Over 21,000 Votes, BJD's Snehangini Chhuria Trails
November 14, 2025
Updated : November 14, 2025 at 10:41 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: As counting for bypolls to eight constituencies goes on, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) candidate Jay Dholakia has secured a significant lead of over 21,000 votes on the Nuapada seat.
In Nuapada (Assembly Constituency 71), early trends from Round 6 of 26 show the Bharatiya Janata Party gaining a strong lead. BJP candidate Jay Dholakia has secured 30,641 votes, maintaining a significant margin of 21,995 over his nearest rival BJD candidate Snehangini Churia, who has received 8,646 votes so far. Congress candidate Ghasi Ram Majhi received 7,891 votes by 6th round.