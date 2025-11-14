ETV Bharat / state

Nuapada Bypoll Result: BJP's Jay Dholakia Leads By Over 21,000 Votes, BJD's Snehangini Chhuria Trails

BJP members campaign for elections during Vishal Padayatra, in Nuapada ( IANS )

Bhubaneswar: As counting for bypolls to eight constituencies goes on, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) candidate Jay Dholakia has secured a significant lead of over 21,000 votes on the Nuapada seat.