Nuapada Bypoll Result: BJP's Jay Dholakia Leads By Over 21,000 Votes, BJD's Snehangini Chhuria Trails

After the fourth round of counting, Dholakia secured 18,903 votes, maintaining a significant margin of 12,815 over his nearest rival Congress candidate Ghasi Ram Majhi.

BJP members campaign for elections during Vishal Padayatra, in Nuapada
BJP members campaign for elections during Vishal Padayatra, in Nuapada (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 14, 2025 at 10:22 AM IST

Updated : November 14, 2025 at 10:41 AM IST

Bhubaneswar: As counting for bypolls to eight constituencies goes on, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) candidate Jay Dholakia has secured a significant lead of over 21,000 votes on the Nuapada seat.

In Nuapada (Assembly Constituency 71), early trends from Round 6 of 26 show the Bharatiya Janata Party gaining a strong lead. BJP candidate Jay Dholakia has secured 30,641 votes, maintaining a significant margin of 21,995 over his nearest rival BJD candidate Snehangini Churia, who has received 8,646 votes so far. Congress candidate Ghasi Ram Majhi received 7,891 votes by 6th round.

Last Updated : November 14, 2025 at 10:41 AM IST

