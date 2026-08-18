ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Businessman Abduction Plot Busted; Woman SI, Journalist Among Four Arrested

Bolangir: The Bolangir police have arrested four persons, including a woman sub-inspector (SI) and a journalist, for allegedly abducting city-based businessman Narendra Sahu and attempting to extort money from him by framing him in a criminal case, officials said on Tuesday.

The police said the accused had initially planned to demand Rs 10 crore as ransom from Sahu, but later changed their strategy and allegedly tried to portray him as an accused in a fake case to extort money from him.

The arrested individuals have been identified as woman SI Sneha Sahu, journalist Sanjay Jena, Kshitij Chandra Sahu and Sanjit Behera, police said. Six other persons allegedly involved in the case are still absconding, they added.

According to police, Sneha Sahu, who was posted at Khandagiri police station in Bhubaneswar, is the sister of Kshitij Chandra Sahu, who was allegedly one of the main accused in the abduction.

Sahu, who owns a Honda showroom, Rajmahal Hotel and is also involved in real estate business, was allegedly abducted on August 14 after being called to the Puintala area on the pretext of a land deal.

Police said the accused deliberately chose a location outside the city to avoid CCTV surveillance before taking the businessman to a lodge in Bhubaneswar, where he was allegedly confined and assaulted.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore from the businessman and made him speak to his family over the phone to convince them that he was safe, police said. After the family lodged a complaint and the incident came to light in the media, the accused allegedly changed their plan and attempted to frame Sahu as a criminal.

Police said the accused allegedly made photographs and videos of the businessman holding an unloaded firearm to portray him as an accused. They also allegedly assaulted him when he said he could not arrange the demanded amount.