Odisha Businessman Abduction Plot Busted; Woman SI, Journalist Among Four Arrested
Police said the accused planned to abduct the businessman, extort money and later implicate him in a fabricated criminal case.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Bolangir: The Bolangir police have arrested four persons, including a woman sub-inspector (SI) and a journalist, for allegedly abducting city-based businessman Narendra Sahu and attempting to extort money from him by framing him in a criminal case, officials said on Tuesday.
The police said the accused had initially planned to demand Rs 10 crore as ransom from Sahu, but later changed their strategy and allegedly tried to portray him as an accused in a fake case to extort money from him.
The arrested individuals have been identified as woman SI Sneha Sahu, journalist Sanjay Jena, Kshitij Chandra Sahu and Sanjit Behera, police said. Six other persons allegedly involved in the case are still absconding, they added.
According to police, Sneha Sahu, who was posted at Khandagiri police station in Bhubaneswar, is the sister of Kshitij Chandra Sahu, who was allegedly one of the main accused in the abduction.
Sahu, who owns a Honda showroom, Rajmahal Hotel and is also involved in real estate business, was allegedly abducted on August 14 after being called to the Puintala area on the pretext of a land deal.
Police said the accused deliberately chose a location outside the city to avoid CCTV surveillance before taking the businessman to a lodge in Bhubaneswar, where he was allegedly confined and assaulted.
The accused allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore from the businessman and made him speak to his family over the phone to convince them that he was safe, police said. After the family lodged a complaint and the incident came to light in the media, the accused allegedly changed their plan and attempted to frame Sahu as a criminal.
Police said the accused allegedly made photographs and videos of the businessman holding an unloaded firearm to portray him as an accused. They also allegedly assaulted him when he said he could not arrange the demanded amount.
A medical examination found 22 deep injuries on the businessman’s body, police said. The accused allegedly later decided to release him for Rs 50 Lakh and prepared a false complaint claiming that Sahu had taken Rs 2.7 crore from them.
According to police, they allegedly placed a firearm and a stick in Sahu's vehicle and fabricated a story that he had come to attack them after taking money from them. The accused allegedly brought Sahu to Khandagiri police station on August 15 and made him write a statement claiming that he had taken Rs 2.7 crore and would return Rs 50 lakh, police said.
Sources alleged that the woman SI had deliberately chosen the timing for the plan, expecting senior officers to be away from the police station during Independence Day celebrations.
Journalist Sanjay Jena had allegedly reached Khandagiri police station earlier and lodged a false FIR as part of the plan, following which Sahu was brought to the police station, police said. However, a team from Balangir police reached the station and foiled the alleged plan.
Bolangir Superintendent of Police Abhilash G said the investigation began immediately after the businessman’s family reported his abduction on August 14, and he was rescued from Bhubaneswar within 24 hours.
The SP said the police initially arrested Kshitij Chandra Sahu, who allegedly gave misleading statements in an attempt to divert the investigation. "After examining his mobile call records, chats, photographs and videos, we were able to establish the motive and the conspiracy," the SP said.
Police said the evidence collected during the investigation revealed that the accused had been planning the businessman’s abduction for some time with the intention of extracting a large amount of money. The four arrested persons were produced before a court on Tuesday, police said. Further investigation is underway to trace the six other accused who remain absconding, police added.
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