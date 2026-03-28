ETV Bharat / state

Five Pilgrims Dead, Over 40 Injured As Bus Turns Turtle In Odisha's Nayagarh

The overturned tourist bus in Nayagarh after the accident that killed five pilgrims. ( ETV Bharat )

Nayagarh: At least five people were killed and over 40 others sustained injuries after a tourist bus carrying around 55 pilgrims overturned near Takera in Odisha's Nayagarh district on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred when the private bus, named "Maa Singheswari", was travelling from Berhampur in Ganjam district to Harishankar and Nrusinghanath temples in Balangir district. Around 15 injured passengers are in critical condition. Five have been shifted to Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment, officials said.

The pilgrims were on a three-day tour organised by Matarani Tourist and Travels, covering 11 destinations. They were scheduled to return home on April 1.

According to officials, the bus left Berhampur at around 7 PM on Friday, halted for dinner at Daspalla, and, while crossing the Pithakhai ghat between 1:30 AM and 2 AM, reportedly lost balance and overturned on the roadside.

Immediately after the accident, locals, fire services, and 108 ambulance teams arrived at the scene and carried out rescue operations, shifting the injured to Daspalla hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital for post mortem. During preliminary investigation, police were informed that the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.