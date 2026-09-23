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Odisha Braces For 'Arnab', Landfall Most Likely Before Sept 23 Midnight

IMD warned of light to moderate rainfall in most places, heavy to very heavy rainfall in few areas, and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

Odisha is witnessing heavy rain and strong winds as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the coast. The system is currently a deep depression, with landfall expected between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.
ODRAF personnel on alert (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 23, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is witnessing heavy rain and strong winds as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the coast. The system is currently a deep depression, with landfall expected between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.

The system, if it becomes a cyclonic storm will be named ‘Arnab’ which means ‘ocean’ in Bengali and was contributed by Bangladesh. The system is expected to cross the coast between 5 pm on September 23 and 5 am on September 24, with landfall most likely before midnight on September 23.

Odisha is expected to be among the worst-affected states, with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall forecast in several districts. Andhra Pradesh is also preparing for the system, particularly areas along the north coast. The IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall in most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few areas, and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in southern Odisha on Wednesday and Thursday.

Odisha is witnessing heavy rain and strong winds as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the coast. The system is currently a deep depression, with landfall expected between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.
Odisha map showing rainfall activity during an emergency meeting of the state government (ETV Bharat)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places in the state on Friday and Saturday. The weather office on Wednesday issued a 'red alert' (take action) for Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts, where over 20 cm of rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours. A similar red warning has been issued for Nabarangpur district for Thursday.

Odisha is witnessing heavy rain and strong winds as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the coast. The system is currently a deep depression, with landfall expected between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.
Fire personnel check their equipment (ETV Bharat)

Several districts in southern and coastal regions have been put under an 'orange' warning (be prepared), forecasting 12-20 cm of rainfall. Under the influence of the system, squally weather conditions will prevail, with wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph till Thursday evening. The weather office has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea till Thursday evening.

In view of the approaching system, the state government has also mobilised 33 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) to deal with any emerging exigency. According to the IMD, the deep depression is a weather system which is more intense than a low-pressure area and less than a cyclonic storm. The state government has, meanwhile, ordered the closure of educational institutions and Anganwadi centres in 10 districts.

Leaves of government officials have been cancelled and they have been asked to remain in the headquarters in view of the impending situation. Hospitals in vulnerable areas have been instructed to stock adequate emergency medicines, and authorities concerned have been asked to shift pregnant women from low-lying areas to nearby community health centres (CHCs) or Maa Gruhas for their safety. Sources said 5,000 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas of the state.

Also Read

Heavy Rain Lashes Gajapati As Deep Depression Nears Coast, 3,170 evacuated; Malkangiri On High Alert

TAGGED:

ARNAB
CYCLONE ARNAB
DEEP DEPRESSION
ODISHA

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