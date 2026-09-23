ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Braces For 'Arnab', Landfall Most Likely Before Sept 23 Midnight

ODRAF personnel on alert ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is witnessing heavy rain and strong winds as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the coast. The system is currently a deep depression, with landfall expected between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur. The system, if it becomes a cyclonic storm will be named ‘Arnab’ which means ‘ocean’ in Bengali and was contributed by Bangladesh. The system is expected to cross the coast between 5 pm on September 23 and 5 am on September 24, with landfall most likely before midnight on September 23. Odisha is expected to be among the worst-affected states, with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall forecast in several districts. Andhra Pradesh is also preparing for the system, particularly areas along the north coast. The IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall in most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few areas, and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in southern Odisha on Wednesday and Thursday. Odisha map showing rainfall activity during an emergency meeting of the state government (ETV Bharat)