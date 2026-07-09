ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Blood Donor Kills Elderly Man Over Non-Payment Of Dues

Berhampur: A man was arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday for allegedly killing a 60-year-old man over the non-payment of dues for the blood he donated to the victim's daughter, police said.

The incident took place in Gopalpur area on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar Majhi (35), a resident of Gadasanaput in Satyabadi police station area of Puri district. He was, however, presently residing in Ganju area under the jurisdiction of Gopalpur police station in Ganjam district. The deceased was identified as Saita Das, an officer said.

According to the police, the accused had donated blood to Das's daughter a month ago when she was ill. When Das was returning from his field on Wednesday evening, Majhi intercepted him near Ganju panchayat office and demanded payment.