Odisha: Bhubaneswar's Master Canteen Turns Battlefield As Online Taxi, Bike Drivers Clash With Police
The protesters pelted stones at the police personnel and damaged over 10 'Ama' buses parked on the roadside.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The ongoing protest by app-based cab drivers and bike riders in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar turned violent on Wednesday as the agitators allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and vandalised several government-operated 'Ama' buses.
Traffic on the main road of the city remained paralyzed for hours owing to the protest by Ola, Uber and Rapido taxi and bike drivers. On the third day of the agitation, the protesters got united and parked auto-rickshaws to block the city's major roads early in the morning. Hundreds of auto-rickshaws were parked on Lower PMG Road and the highway.
The Commissionerate Police's attempt to persuade the agitators to clear the road went in vain as the latter turned violent. The protesters pelted stones at the police personnel and damaged over 10 'Ama' buses parked on the roadside.
The police had to resort to lathi-charge to manage the situation. While several taxi drivers were injured in the lathi-charge, Capital station police officer Radhakant Sahu, Home Guard Trailokya Kumar Sahu and over five other police personnel were injkured in the attack by the protesters.
The road from the railway station to Biju Patnaik International Airport was blocked due to the protest. Passengers returning from the station and airport faced inconvenience even as police towed several auto-rickshaws parked on the middle of the roads with cranes. Police said several protesters were arrested and some were later released.
Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said police had allowed the protesters to protest on Mahatma Gandhi Marg for one day (August 17) but they continued their agitation for two more days. "They blocked the major city road, causing inconvenience to people," he said, adding the demands of online vehicle app drivers are unjustified. "The government has nothing to do with their demands as they are associated with private companies. The protesters deliberately created trouble," Meena said.
He said some of those who vandalised the buses and pelted stones at police personnel have been arrested. "More than 50 protesters have been arrested and will be produced in court," Meena said, adding the situation is now back to normal. However, the strike affected people as a large number of bikes, auto-rickshaws and taxis remained off the road.
Online Auto Users Association Demands
Demands of taxi drivers
1. All ride-hailing platforms (Ola, Uber. Rapido, Odisha Yatri, etc.) should set up a functional regional office in Odisha.
2. 24/7 helpdesk services should be provided to resolve user issues and emergencies.
3. Priority should be given to drivers who regularly work in remote areas like airports and railway stations.
4. Blocked accounts should be checked immediately and activated.
5. Booking request alerts should be visible on the app for at least 15 seconds.
6. If vehicles that are more than 7 years old have a government fitness certificate (FC), then they should be put back into service.
Bike taxi riders' demands
1. A minimum fare of Rs 159 should be fixed for each ride.
2. A day fare of Rs 112 per km and a night fare of Rs 115 should be fixed.
3. A clear and attractive 'full-time driver incentive policy' should be introduced.
4. When fuel prices increase significantly, fares should be increased automatically.
5. Daily, weekly and monthly performance incentives should be provided.
6.Pick-hour, festival and weekend bonuses should be provided.
7. Drivers should be compensated for long pick-up distances
8. Waiting charges should be increased after waiting time.
9. If the customer cancels after the driver reaches the pick-up point, the cancellation compensation should be increased.
Demand of auto rickshaw drivers
1. If an auto-rickshaw waits for more than 3 minutes at the customer's pick-up point, then a charge of Rs 2 should be imposed for every minute.
2. If the auto is stopped for more than 3 minutes for customer work during the journey, then a charge of Rs 2 per minute should be paid to the driver.
3. If more than 5 passengers are travelling in an auto, then an additional charge should be imposed for the excess load.
4. An additional night surcharge should be mandatory for journeys running between 10 pm and 6 am.
5. If a customer cancels the booking, then a minimum cancellation fee of Rs. 50 should be paid to the driver.