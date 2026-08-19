ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Bhubaneswar's Master Canteen Turns Battlefield As Online Taxi, Bike Drivers Clash With Police

Bhubaneswar: The ongoing protest by app-based cab drivers and bike riders in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar turned violent on Wednesday as the agitators allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and vandalised several government-operated 'Ama' buses.

Traffic on the main road of the city remained paralyzed for hours owing to the protest by Ola, Uber and Rapido taxi and bike drivers. On the third day of the agitation, the protesters got united and parked auto-rickshaws to block the city's major roads early in the morning. Hundreds of auto-rickshaws were parked on Lower PMG Road and the highway.

The Commissionerate Police's attempt to persuade the agitators to clear the road went in vain as the latter turned violent. The protesters pelted stones at the police personnel and damaged over 10 'Ama' buses parked on the roadside.

The police had to resort to lathi-charge to manage the situation. While several taxi drivers were injured in the lathi-charge, Capital station police officer Radhakant Sahu, Home Guard Trailokya Kumar Sahu and over five other police personnel were injkured in the attack by the protesters.

Members of online app-based taxi drivers at Master Canteen (ETV Bharat)

The road from the railway station to Biju Patnaik International Airport was blocked due to the protest. Passengers returning from the station and airport faced inconvenience even as police towed several auto-rickshaws parked on the middle of the roads with cranes. Police said several protesters were arrested and some were later released.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said police had allowed the protesters to protest on Mahatma Gandhi Marg for one day (August 17) but they continued their agitation for two more days. "They blocked the major city road, causing inconvenience to people," he said, adding the demands of online vehicle app drivers are unjustified. "The government has nothing to do with their demands as they are associated with private companies. The protesters deliberately created trouble," Meena said.

A police personnel injured during the clash (ETV Bharat)

He said some of those who vandalised the buses and pelted stones at police personnel have been arrested. "More than 50 protesters have been arrested and will be produced in court," Meena said, adding the situation is now back to normal. However, the strike affected people as a large number of bikes, auto-rickshaws and taxis remained off the road.

Online Auto Users Association Demands

Demands of taxi drivers

1. All ride-hailing platforms (Ola, Uber. Rapido, Odisha Yatri, etc.) should set up a functional regional office in Odisha.

2. 24/7 helpdesk services should be provided to resolve user issues and emergencies.

3. Priority should be given to drivers who regularly work in remote areas like airports and railway stations.

4. Blocked accounts should be checked immediately and activated.

5. Booking request alerts should be visible on the app for at least 15 seconds.