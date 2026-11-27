ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Battles Illegal Firearm Smuggling And A Steep Rise In Crimes

Bhubaneswar : Bhubaneswar is slowly but gradually catching up with Delhi in terms of criminal activities and one of the biggest reasons for the menace is a sharp rise in smuggling of illegal weapons into Odisha from places like Munger in Bihar.

The police have seized several guns in the last few months in the city including semi-automatic pistols and single-shot guns. The police have registered 2,674 illegal weapon cases in the last two two years and arrested 3,388 individuals. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had given the information in a written reply to a question by Baliguda MLA Chakrimani Kahanra in the Assembly on September 28.

The cases were registered between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2026. The Chief Minister mentioned in his reply that ‘Operation Daman’ is currently underway in the state to prevent illegal arms trafficking and action against habitual criminals.

The Commissionerate Police has a special branch, the Special Crime Unit (SCU), to prevent gun trafficking, organized crime, drug trafficking, etc. According to police data, the SCU has seized two carbines and around 50 other weapons till August of this year. A total of 27 accused have been arrested in gun trafficking cases.

The rise in cases of illegal trafficking of weapons has become a major cause of concern for the Commissionerate Police in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and other parts of the state. On November 4, a man, identified as Tapu Nayak was shot dead at Sishupalgarh village under Dhauli police station. Two days later, the police arrested eight individuals and later one for Nayak's murder.

STF IG Himanshu Lal (ETV Bharat)

On November 7, miscreants shot dead one Sonu Nayak (22) on Cuttack-Puri road. Police said the murder was the fallout of a group clash. Similarly on November 18, miscreants killed Sudam Nag, a welder in Subarnapur. The incident was the fallout of a previous enmity.

While such incidents continue to occur in the state, the Special Task Force of Odisha Crime Branch is doing its best to bust smuggling of arms into the state. In March 2025, the STF raided a large-scale inter-state gun factory operating from a hut in Bada Dhuleshwar village of Cuttack.

Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M (ETV Bharat)

As many as 29 semi-manufactured pistols, 80 ammunition and several sophisticated machines were seized from the unit from where four accused from Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha were arrested. Similarly, in September this year, Tarasingh police in Ganjam district raided a country-made gun factory and seized five country-made guns and arrested three persons.

Earlier, in August 2026, the police raided a factory operating from Siyarimal forest area under Buguda police station and arrested two persons. An illegal gun factory was busted in a joint operation by the Forest Department and the police in Durgapur village under Jarapara police station in Angul district. Two brothers were arrested in this incident.