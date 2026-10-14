ETV Bharat / state

Gaining Out Of Loss: Odisha Fisherman Reports Rs 2.3 Lakh In Crab Sales After Giving Up Shrimp Farming In Ganjam

Berhampur: Dhanu Behera had already given up shrimp farming by the time he turned to crabs. Disease and repeated losses had made it difficult to continue and the fisher from Kaitha village in Odisha’s Ganjam district tried fish farming before finding another means of livelihood. His pond remained idle till he opened those for crabs. In one crab-farming cycle, he says, sales brought in Rs 2.30 lakh against expenses of Rs 80,000-90,000.

“Earlier, we cultivated shrimp. Initially, there were no major problems, but later we suffered losses and disease spread. We were forced to stop. We first switched to fish farming and then decided to rear crabs without realising what would be the profit margin. Now, crab farming supports our family,” Behera told ETV Bharat.

Around the Bahuda estuary and nearby coastal villages in Chikiti block, other fishing families are making a similar shift. Some had left aquaculture after losing money on shrimp while others had migrated for work or were struggling to sustain their households. With support from ECRICC (Enhancing Climate Resilience of India's Coastal Communities) project, which is is a climate adaptation initiative running from 2019 to 2027, being implemented by the Berhampur forest department, unused brackish-water ponds are being brought back into cultivation.

Gaining Out Of Loss: Odisha Fisher Reports Rs 2.30 Lakh In Crab Sales After Giving Up Shrimp Farming (ETV Bharat)

Chilika has long been associated with crab supplies in Odisha. Now, farmers around Bahuda are supplying local markets and the Balugaon wholesale market, with their produce also reaching buyers elsewhere in the state and beyond the boundaries. For families taking up the activity, however, the immediate concern is getting a dependable return from water bodies that had stopped earning for them.

Behera’s four-acre holding includes a reserve water body. Water stored there can be supplied to three other ponds when required, helping him manage shortages. The ponds are stocked with young crabs supplied through the project and daily work involves feeding them and monitoring their growth.

The support has also changed how he harvests and sells his produce. Earlier, he says, farmers had little knowledge of commercial grading or buyers’ requirements. Now, they sort the crabs and return those unsuitable for sale to the ponds to grow further.

“Earlier, we did not know how to grade the crabs or which ones would be accepted by companies. Now we understand that. After catching them, we put the ones that are not ready for sale back into the pond,” he said.

Harvesting once required calling in 10-15 people, arranging food for them and organising a labour-intensive operation, Behera recalled. He now uses bait and traps, among other methods, to catch crabs.

Dhanu Behera netting crabs from his pond (ETV Bharat)

The difference in price between grades makes that knowledge valuable. According to Behera, medium crabs weighing around 350-450 grams each sell for Rs 700–750 a kilogram. Bigger crabs, weighing about 520 grams to below 800 grams, fetch Rs 1,200–1,300 a kilogram, while those weighing approximately 820 grams to one kilogram are graded XL and sell for around Rs 1,700 a kilogram.

The largest grade, described locally as double XL, fetches Rs 3,000-3,100 a kilogram, he said. His account lists five commercial categories, including the young stock locally called “GL”; these are grading terms rather than five different crab species.

For his previous cycle, Behera said 2,500 young crabs arrived through the project and 1,750 were stocked. Around 750 were eventually harvested, bringing in the Rs 2.30 lakh he reported. His expenses of Rs 80,000-90,000 left a surplus of approximately Rs 1.40-1.50 lakh on the figures he provided.

Mithun Swain, the project’s cluster coordinator for Bahuda, said fishing families in Sonapur, Sorala, Kaitha and Katuru had suffered losses in shrimp farming. He cited changing environmental conditions and problems associated with chemical use as factors that had affected their operations. Some families subsequently abandoned farming or sought work outside the area.