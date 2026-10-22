ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Athletes Malay Barik, Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati Killed In Road Accident

Athletes Malay Barik and Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati ( Special Arrangement )

Kataka: Two young athletes from Odisha, Malay Barik and Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati, have lost their lives in a road accident near Nakhara on the Cuttack-Bhubaneshwar stretch of National Highway 16 on Wednesday night.

Barik (20) hailed from Attabira police station area and Dondapati (21) from Bhawanipatna area. Both were promising young sprinters.

According to reports, the accident took place around 10:30 pm. Both athletes were rescued from the accident site and rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Dondapati was one of India's fastest under-23 sprinters and won gold medals in both the Men's 100m and 200m at the Indian Open U-23 Athletics Competition in 2025, while Malay was a talented 400m runner. They were receiving professional training at the Kalinga Stadium High-Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar.