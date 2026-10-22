Odisha Athletes Malay Barik, Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati Killed In Road Accident
CM Mohan Charan Majhi said the untimely deaths of young athletes, Malay Barik and Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati, is a profound loss to Odisha’s sporting fraternity.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Kataka: Two young athletes from Odisha, Malay Barik and Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati, have lost their lives in a road accident near Nakhara on the Cuttack-Bhubaneshwar stretch of National Highway 16 on Wednesday night.
Barik (20) hailed from Attabira police station area and Dondapati (21) from Bhawanipatna area. Both were promising young sprinters.
According to reports, the accident took place around 10:30 pm. Both athletes were rescued from the accident site and rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
Dondapati was one of India's fastest under-23 sprinters and won gold medals in both the Men's 100m and 200m at the Indian Open U-23 Athletics Competition in 2025, while Malay was a talented 400m runner. They were receiving professional training at the Kalinga Stadium High-Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar.
Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of athletes Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malaya Barik in a road accident. Their untimely passing is a profound loss to Odisha’s sporting fraternity. My heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath grant them strength in this difficult time and eternal peace to the departed souls.— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) October 22, 2026
Taking to his X handle, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed profound grief and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.
"Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of athletes Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malaya Barik in a road accident. Their untimely passing is a profound loss to Odisha’s sporting fraternity. My heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath grant them strength in this difficult time and eternal peace to the departed souls," he posted on X.
ଗତକାଲି ଏକ ସଡ଼କ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଯୁବ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାବିତ ଦଣ୍ଡପତି ଜୟରାମ ଓ ମଳୟ ବାରିକଙ୍କ ଦୁର୍ଭାଗ୍ୟଜନକ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ମତେ ବ୍ୟଥିତ କରିଛି । ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ପରିବାରଜନଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ସାହା ହୁଅନ୍ତୁ ଏବଂ ଅସୀମ ଧୈର୍ଯ୍ୟ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରନ୍ତୁ । ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି 🙏— Suryabanshi Suraj (@suryabanshibjp) October 22, 2026
Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj also expressed his grief on his X handle, saying, "The tragic news of the untimely demise of Odisha's young sports icon Dandapati Jayaram and Malay Barik in a road accident yesterday has left us deeply saddened. May Lord Jagannath provide solace to their family members during this hour of grief and grant them infinite strength".
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