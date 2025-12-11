ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Assembly Passes Bills To Hike Legislators' Salary, CPI (M) MLA Opposes It

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Legislative Assembly has passed two Bills unanimously to hike the salary of the state's legislators from Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 3.45 lakh per month.

The Bills were passed unanimously on December 9 with the support of Independents as well as BJD, BJP and Congress MLAs. However, one of the legislators opposed it.

While a MLA’s salary will be Rs 90,000, s/he will also get Rs 75,000 as constituency/secretarial allowance, Rs 50,000 conveyance allowance, Rs 10,000 towards books, journals and periodicals, Rs 20,000 electricity allowance, Rs 50,000 as fixed travelling allowance, Rs 35,000 medical allowance and Rs 15,000 telephone allowance, the provision of the Bill said.

Similarly, an ex-MLA will get Rs 1.17 lakh as pension which includes Rs 80,000 pension, Rs 25,000 medical allowance and Rs 12,500 travelling allowance. For each term, an MLA will get an additional Rs 3,000, the new provision said.

According to the Bills passed, the chief minister will get Rs 3,74,000 per month while Assembly Speaker and Deputy Chief Minister are entitled to receive Rs 3,68,000, deputy speaker and minister of state Rs 3,56,000 each. Cabinet ministers and the leader of the opposition will get Rs 3,62,000 each per month.

The government chief whip and his/her deputy will get Rs 3,62,000 and Rs 3,50,000 per month, respectively.

However, from among the 147 members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, only one objected to the nearly threefold hike in the salaries and allowances of lawmakers. CPI(M)’s lone MLA, Laxman Munda from Bonai constituency in Sundargarh district, criticised the passage of the Bills that raised the monthly emoluments of members from Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 3.45 lakh.

Munda was not present in the House when the Bills were passed as he was with agitating teachers who have been sitting on dharna seeking regularisation of their service and higher pay.