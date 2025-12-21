ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Asks Oil Marketing Companies Not To Give Fuel To Vehicles Without PUC

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday asked oil marketing companies (OMCs) not to give petrol and diesel to vehicles which don't have a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate.

State Transport Authority (STA) chairman Amitabh Thakur wrote to the state head of the OMCs, including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, in this regard. Thakur said a significant number of motor vehicles are operating without a valid PUC certificate, thereby contributing to environmental degradation and public health risks.

"In order to ensure effective enforcement of the above statutory provisions and to strengthen compliance at the ground level, it is hereby instructed that petrol/diesel shall not be dispensed to any motor vehicle which does not possess a valid PUC certificate," Thakur said in the letter to the OMCs.

Citing Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the department said operating a vehicle without a valid PUCC is an offence under the law.

Thakur said it is mandatory to have a valid pollution certificate under the Motor Vehicles Act, adding that vehicles must undergo checks at regular intervals at authorised pollution testing centres. Any non-compliance, if detected, will be viewed seriously and dealt with through internal control and disciplinary mechanisms, he said.