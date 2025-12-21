Odisha Asks Oil Marketing Companies Not To Give Fuel To Vehicles Without PUC
Published : December 21, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday asked oil marketing companies (OMCs) not to give petrol and diesel to vehicles which don't have a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate.
State Transport Authority (STA) chairman Amitabh Thakur wrote to the state head of the OMCs, including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, in this regard. Thakur said a significant number of motor vehicles are operating without a valid PUC certificate, thereby contributing to environmental degradation and public health risks.
"In order to ensure effective enforcement of the above statutory provisions and to strengthen compliance at the ground level, it is hereby instructed that petrol/diesel shall not be dispensed to any motor vehicle which does not possess a valid PUC certificate," Thakur said in the letter to the OMCs.
Citing Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the department said operating a vehicle without a valid PUCC is an offence under the law.
Thakur said it is mandatory to have a valid pollution certificate under the Motor Vehicles Act, adding that vehicles must undergo checks at regular intervals at authorised pollution testing centres. Any non-compliance, if detected, will be viewed seriously and dealt with through internal control and disciplinary mechanisms, he said.
The Department of Commerce and Transport has appealed to motor vehicle users to ensure their vehicles always carry a valid pollution certificate.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Delhi government stepped up its fight against air pollution by launching the 'No PUC, No Fuel' campaign and issuing more than 61,000 Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs) within 24 hours.
The government is acting simultaneously on four fronts: vehicular pollution, dust from roads and construction activities, industrial pollution, and waste management. To rapidly reduce pollution, strict enforcement of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' campaign is underway, along with curbs on the entry of non-Delhi vehicles that do not meet BS-6 standards. (With Agency Inputs)
