Odisha-Andhra Police Face-Off In Kotia As Andhra Personnel Allegedly Remove Barricade
Tension flared in Kotia after a confrontation between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh police over election-related activities ahead of the November 5 Zilla Parishad polls.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Koraput: Tension escalated in the Kotia region along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border after police personnel from the two states reportedly clashed over election-related activities ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Zilla Parishad elections scheduled for November 5. The situation turned tense at Neridivalasa after Andhra Pradesh police personnel, accompanied by some villagers, allegedly attempted to remove a barricade put up by Odisha Police.
The Odisha Police had erected the barricade at Neridivalasa to prevent election-related activities by Andhra Pradesh in the area. However, Andhra police personnel allegedly broke the barricade, leading to a face-off and a scuffle between police personnel from the two states.
Koraput Sub-Collector Fabi Rasid and other administrative officials were present at the spot as tensions mounted along the border. Odisha has deployed seven platoons of police personnel in Kotia in view of the upcoming elections, while district-level administrative officials are also monitoring the situation.
Election Activity Triggers Fresh Tension
The Andhra Pradesh Zilla Parishad elections are scheduled to be held on November 5. In previous elections, residents of Kotia panchayat who possess voter identity cards from both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have participated in elections conducted by Andhra Pradesh.
However, this year, the situation became sensitive after two candidates filed nominations for the seat covering Talaganjeipadar village. The village is listed as Ganjaibhadhra panchayat in Andhra Pradesh government records. The development prompted Odisha authorities to step up their response.
Several political parties also visited Kotia and made statements opposing the participation of local residents in the Andhra Pradesh elections, bringing the issue into the spotlight.
A few days ago, residents of Ganjeipadar village held a meeting with the two candidates. Following discussions, they decided not to hold an election and instead support the Telugu Desam Party candidate.
Dispute Over PDS Rice Consignment
The latest confrontation followed an incident on the previous day, when Odisha Police reportedly did not allow a vehicle carrying rice for the Andhra Pradesh government’s Public Distribution System (PDS) outlet at Neridivalasa to enter the area.
Protesting against the incident, some villagers, accompanied by Andhra Pradesh police personnel, allegedly tried to remove the barricade put up by Odisha Police on Tuesday. This led to a scuffle between police personnel and officials from the two states.
With the Andhra Pradesh elections approaching, Odisha authorities have increased security deployment in the border region to prevent further tension.
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