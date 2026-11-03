ETV Bharat / state

Odisha-Andhra Police Face-Off In Kotia As Andhra Personnel Allegedly Remove Barricade

Koraput: Tension escalated in the Kotia region along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border after police personnel from the two states reportedly clashed over election-related activities ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Zilla Parishad elections scheduled for November 5. The situation turned tense at Neridivalasa after Andhra Pradesh police personnel, accompanied by some villagers, allegedly attempted to remove a barricade put up by Odisha Police.

The Odisha Police had erected the barricade at Neridivalasa to prevent election-related activities by Andhra Pradesh in the area. However, Andhra police personnel allegedly broke the barricade, leading to a face-off and a scuffle between police personnel from the two states.

Koraput Sub-Collector Fabi Rasid and other administrative officials were present at the spot as tensions mounted along the border. Odisha has deployed seven platoons of police personnel in Kotia in view of the upcoming elections, while district-level administrative officials are also monitoring the situation.

Election Activity Triggers Fresh Tension

The Andhra Pradesh Zilla Parishad elections are scheduled to be held on November 5. In previous elections, residents of Kotia panchayat who possess voter identity cards from both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have participated in elections conducted by Andhra Pradesh.

However, this year, the situation became sensitive after two candidates filed nominations for the seat covering Talaganjeipadar village. The village is listed as Ganjaibhadhra panchayat in Andhra Pradesh government records. The development prompted Odisha authorities to step up their response.

Several political parties also visited Kotia and made statements opposing the participation of local residents in the Andhra Pradesh elections, bringing the issue into the spotlight.