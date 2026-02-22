Odisha Allocates Rs 10 Crore To Develop Rare Earth Corridor
The state aims to build a full value chain from mining to magnet production to reduce import dependence and attract investment.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has allocated Rs 10 crore in the 2026-27 budget to promote rare earth-based industries and set up a Rare Earth Corridor in the state, aiming to strengthen domestic production.
Odisha has significant rare earth reserves along its coastline. Out of India’s total 13.15 million tonnes of monazite reserves, about 3.16 million tonnes are located in Odisha. These deposits are mainly found along the coastal stretch from Dhamra to Gopalpur.
Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), a central government agency, processes beach sand minerals in Odisha. Monazite in the state contains valuable rare earth elements like neodymium and praseodymium, which are used in the manufacture of rare earth permanent magnets (REPM).
REPMs are considered among the powerful magnets and are widely used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, aerospace, defence systems, precision instruments and advanced electronics. With rapid growth in clean energy and electric mobility, demand for such magnets in India is expected to double by 2030.
Official sources said that the proposed Rare Earth Corridor will focus initially on design, feasibility studies and investment attraction activities. The project aims to create a complete value chain from mining to processing and magnet production. The aim is to reduce import dependence, attract domestic and foreign investment, and create high-tech jobs.
According to experts, if Odisha can properly utilise its mineral resources and develop downstream industries, it has the potential to become India's rare earth manufacturing hub. Currently, India is mainly dependent on imports for rare-earth permanent magnets. If the rare earth corridor project is successful, the country's self-reliance will increase, and Odisha's advanced products will be able to strengthen their place in the global value chain.
Panchu Behera, a retired officer of Indian Rare Earths Limited, said only a small portion of rare earth minerals is currently extracted, while surplus minerals can be marketed.
"The Indian Rare Earths Department has stated that only 0.18 per cent of the rare earths mined by the government are currently utilised, while the surplus minerals can be sold. Research is underway in other regions to reduce dependence on electricity imports, promote self-reliance through battery production, and enable domestic manufacturing without relying on other countries," Behra explained.
He noted that the demand for batteries is expected to rise significantly by 2047 as the country works towards reducing its dependence on electricity imports. Consequently, the need for rare earth elements is also increasing. The government has initiated measures to invest in the rare earth resources available within the country instead of exporting them abroad.
Behera said that minerals such as rutile are also found in coastal mining areas, including parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha’s Ganjam district. Studies are currently being conducted to identify additional deposits in other parts of the country.
