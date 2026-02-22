ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Allocates Rs 10 Crore To Develop Rare Earth Corridor

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has allocated Rs 10 crore in the 2026-27 budget to promote rare earth-based industries and set up a Rare Earth Corridor in the state, aiming to strengthen domestic production.

Odisha has significant rare earth reserves along its coastline. Out of India’s total 13.15 million tonnes of monazite reserves, about 3.16 million tonnes are located in Odisha. These deposits are mainly found along the coastal stretch from Dhamra to Gopalpur.

Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), a central government agency, processes beach sand minerals in Odisha. Monazite in the state contains valuable rare earth elements like neodymium and praseodymium, which are used in the manufacture of rare earth permanent magnets (REPM).

REPMs are considered among the powerful magnets and are widely used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, aerospace, defence systems, precision instruments and advanced electronics. With rapid growth in clean energy and electric mobility, demand for such magnets in India is expected to double by 2030.

Official sources said that the proposed Rare Earth Corridor will focus initially on design, feasibility studies and investment attraction activities. The project aims to create a complete value chain from mining to processing and magnet production. The aim is to reduce import dependence, attract domestic and foreign investment, and create high-tech jobs.

According to experts, if Odisha can properly utilise its mineral resources and develop downstream industries, it has the potential to become India's rare earth manufacturing hub. Currently, India is mainly dependent on imports for rare-earth permanent magnets. If the rare earth corridor project is successful, the country's self-reliance will increase, and Odisha's advanced products will be able to strengthen their place in the global value chain.