Charter Aircraft Crashes Near Rourkela Airstrip In Odisha, All Passengers Safe
A small charter plane with at least four passengers crashed during takeoff near Rourkela airstrip in Odisha.
Charter Flight Crashes Near Rourkela Airstrip (ETV Bharat)
Published : January 10, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A charter aircraft carrying at least four passengers crashed near the Jagada block close to the Rourkela airstrip on Saturday. According to preliminary information, the aircraft met with the accident while taking off for Bhubaneswar.
Officials said that all passengers on board, including the pilot, have been injured; however, no casualties have been reported so far. The exact cause of the crash is not yet known.
Further details are awaited.