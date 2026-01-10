ETV Bharat / state

Charter Aircraft Crashes Near Rourkela Airstrip In Odisha, All Passengers Safe

Bhubaneswar: A charter aircraft carrying at least four passengers crashed near the Jagada block close to the Rourkela airstrip on Saturday. According to preliminary information, the aircraft met with the accident while taking off for Bhubaneswar.

Officials said that all passengers on board, including the pilot, have been injured; however, no casualties have been reported so far. The exact cause of the crash is not yet known.