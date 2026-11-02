ETV Bharat / state

Odisha ACF Death: Wife Surrenders Before SDJM Court In Paralakhemundi

SDJM Court, Paralakhemundi ( ETV Bharat )

Paralakhemundi: Bidyabharati Panda, the prime accused in the mysterious death of her husband, assistant conservator of forest Soumyaranjan Mohapatra on Monday surrendered at the court of the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) at Paralakhemundi in Odisha's Gajapati district. She surrendered after the Orissa High Court rejected her anticipatory bail plea on October 31.

According to the lawyer representing Soumyaranjan’s father, Abhiram Mohapatra, Panda's bail plea was rejected following which she was sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, Panda's lawyer, Shishir Jena said his client will approach a higher court for relief. Panda surrendered with the assistance of her lawyer and filed a bail plea which was rejected by the court.

The government counsel, Rajesh Kumar Mishra stated efforts will be made to conduct a joint hearing for all the accused as soon as possible. Previously, another accused in the case, the then DFO of Paralakhemundi, Sangram Keshari Behera had surrendered before police, while a cook, Manmath Kumbha, was arrested by the police pursuant to a non-bailable warrant. Both are currently lodged in Paralakhemundi jail as undertrial prisoners. On July 12, 2021, Mohapatra was rescued in a severely burnt condition from his official residence in Paralakhemundi. He later succumbed at a private hospital in Cuttack. While Panda claimed it was an accidental death, Abhiram alleged that it was a pre-planned murder and in a police complaint Panda, ehera, and Kumbha as the accused. A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.