Odisha: 5 Minor Tribal Girls Rescued From Hyderabad, Main Trafficking Accused Arrested
Odisha police rescued five minor tribal girls allegedly trafficked to Hyderabad and arrested the main accused, with further investigation underway to identify others involved.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 9:22 PM IST
Paralakhemundi: Five minor tribal girls from Odisha’s Paralakhemundi have been rescued from different locations in Hyderabad by the Adava police in Gajapati district, police officials said on Thursday. A man has been arrested in connection with the case, they said.
The arrested accused has been identified as Raj Kumar Bastaraya, a resident of the Garadama area. Police said the girls had allegedly been taken to Hyderabad and sold to different employers for amounts ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.
According to police, the rescued girls are from Gajapati, Rayagada and Ganjam districts. They were from economically weaker families and were also dropped out of school.
Police said that the matter came to light after a sarpanch lodged a complaint at Adava police station on August 17, alleging that several minor girls from the area had been trafficked to Hyderabad.
Acting on the complaint, police initiated an investigation under the leadership of R Udayagiri Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rakesh Kumar Sahu. During the investigation, police received information that the girls had been taken to Hyderabad.
Following this, a police team subsequently travelled to Hyderabad and conducted searches at different locations before rescuing all five girls.
Police said the investigation revealed that the Aadhaar details of the girls were allegedly manipulated to show them as older than their actual age before they were taken to Hyderabad.
Police have arrested Raj Kumar Bastaraya, identified as the main accused in the case, and are investigating the alleged trafficking network.
Police said efforts are underway to identify other people involved in the trafficking network and rescue any other possible victims.
"Further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the trafficking network, rescue other victims and arrest all the remaining accused. The health, safety and education of the minors are our top priority. Steps will be taken to ensure their proper rehabilitation and restoration of their rights," said SDPO Sahu.
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