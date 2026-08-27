ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: 5 Minor Tribal Girls Rescued From Hyderabad, Main Trafficking Accused Arrested

Paralakhemundi: Five minor tribal girls from Odisha’s Paralakhemundi have been rescued from different locations in Hyderabad by the Adava police in Gajapati district, police officials said on Thursday. A man has been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Raj Kumar Bastaraya, a resident of the Garadama area. Police said the girls had allegedly been taken to Hyderabad and sold to different employers for amounts ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

According to police, the rescued girls are from Gajapati, Rayagada and Ganjam districts. They were from economically weaker families and were also dropped out of school.

Police said that the matter came to light after a sarpanch lodged a complaint at Adava police station on August 17, alleging that several minor girls from the area had been trafficked to Hyderabad.

Acting on the complaint, police initiated an investigation under the leadership of R Udayagiri Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rakesh Kumar Sahu. During the investigation, police received information that the girls had been taken to Hyderabad.

Following this, a police team subsequently travelled to Hyderabad and conducted searches at different locations before rescuing all five girls.