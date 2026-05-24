ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: 4 Dead, Over 20 Ill After Consuming Food At 'Dasah' In Sundargarh

Rourkela: Four people died, and 28 others have fallen ill in a suspected food poisoning incident after attending a Dasah feast at Nuadihi village under Hemagiri block in Odisha's Sundargarh district, Officials said on Sunday. Of the deceased, two were from Sundargarh district and two others from neighbouring Jharsuguda district.

The incident came to light after villagers who attended the feast began suffering from vomiting, stomach pain and diarrhoea from Friday onwards. The feast had been organised on Thursday by Dilip Nayak in memory of his father, and was attended by people from both Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts.

Health workers from Hemagiri Community Health Centre (CHC) rushed to the village on Saturday after receiving information about the incident and admitted 28 affected persons for treatment. Six critically ill patients were later shifted to the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital, while one patient was referred to Burla VIMSAR for advanced treatment. By Sunday, nine patients had been discharged from Hemagiri CHC.

Among the deceased are 50-year-old Raibari Pradhan of Nuadihi village, who died at Hemagiri CHC on Saturday night, and Mangala Sai Nayak of the same village, who died while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR on Sunday morning. Two others, Jahanthi Khadia (40) of Sunakhay village and Sukanti Khadia (60) of Lakhanpur village in Jharsuguda district, also succumbed after attending the feast.