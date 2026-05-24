Odisha: 4 Dead, Over 20 Ill After Consuming Food At 'Dasah' In Sundargarh
Health workers from Hemagiri CHC rushed to the village on Saturday after receiving information about the incident and admitted 28 affected persons for treatment
Published : May 24, 2026 at 10:00 PM IST
Rourkela: Four people died, and 28 others have fallen ill in a suspected food poisoning incident after attending a Dasah feast at Nuadihi village under Hemagiri block in Odisha's Sundargarh district, Officials said on Sunday. Of the deceased, two were from Sundargarh district and two others from neighbouring Jharsuguda district.
The incident came to light after villagers who attended the feast began suffering from vomiting, stomach pain and diarrhoea from Friday onwards. The feast had been organised on Thursday by Dilip Nayak in memory of his father, and was attended by people from both Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts.
Health workers from Hemagiri Community Health Centre (CHC) rushed to the village on Saturday after receiving information about the incident and admitted 28 affected persons for treatment. Six critically ill patients were later shifted to the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital, while one patient was referred to Burla VIMSAR for advanced treatment. By Sunday, nine patients had been discharged from Hemagiri CHC.
Among the deceased are 50-year-old Raibari Pradhan of Nuadihi village, who died at Hemagiri CHC on Saturday night, and Mangala Sai Nayak of the same village, who died while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR on Sunday morning. Two others, Jahanthi Khadia (40) of Sunakhay village and Sukanti Khadia (60) of Lakhanpur village in Jharsuguda district, also succumbed after attending the feast.
Following the incident, a special team from the Sundargarh Health Department reached Nuadihi village on Sunday and launched a house-to-house survey to identify other affected persons. The team included the District Public Health Officer, Additional Public Health Officer, Epidemiologist, Microbiologist and Health Supervisor.
Officials collected rectal swabs, stool samples and water samples from the village well and borewell for laboratory testing. The well and borewell were also cleaned as a precautionary measure. Hemagiri police have initiated a separate investigation into the incident.
Sundargarh CDMO and Public Health Officer Suresh Chandra Mohanty said the health department was taking all necessary steps to determine the exact cause of the outbreak. "Our team is conducting a house-to-house survey in the village. All measures are being taken to ascertain the real cause of the incident," he said, adding that the condition of the patients undergoing treatment is now stable.
While contaminated food served at the feast is suspected to be the primary cause, some villagers alleged that contaminated pond water may also have contributed to the outbreak, as cattle and buffaloes regularly bathe there and villagers use the same water for daily needs. Authorities said the exact cause would be confirmed only after the investigation and test reports are completed.