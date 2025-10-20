ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: 19 Candidates File Nominations For Nov 11 Nuapada By-Poll

Jai Dholakia file nomination papers for Nuapada by-election, in the presence of Odisha BJP President, Manmohan Samal and former state president Basant Kumar Panda, in Naupada on Oct 18, 2025. ( ANI )

Nuapada (Odisha): In all, 19 candidates filed nomination papers for the November 11 bypoll to Nuapada assembly constituency, a statement by the chief electoral office (CEO) of Odisha said on Monday.

Out of the 19 candidates, eight are from various political parties while 11 are contesting as independents. Candidates who have filed nomination papers from various parties are Snehangini Chhuria (Biju Janata Dal), Jay Dholakia (Bharatiya Janata Dal), Ghasiram Majhi (Congress), Ramakant Hati (Samajwadi Party), Hemant Thandi (Bahujan Mukti Party), Raja Ram Sahu (Bahujan Samaj Party), Shukadhar Dandasena (Odisha Janata Dal) and Sitaram Behera (Rashtriya Parivartan Dal).

The 11 independents are Ashrya Mahanand, Engineer Chakrant Jena, Purushottam Behera, Kamal Kumar Chhatria, Bhubanlal Sahu, Lochan Majhi, Bhujbal Adbong, Kishore Kumar Baga, Bhakta Bandhu Dharua, Neeta Baga and Laxmi Kant Tandi. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 24 (Friday).