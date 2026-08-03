Odia Labourer's Throat Slit In Sambalpur's Naktideul, 8 Migrant Workers From West Bengal Arrested
An Odia worker sustained serious injuries after being allegedly attacked by migrant workers from West Bengal in Naktideul area, reports Badsah Jusman Rana.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Sambalpur: Tension ran high in Naktideul area of Odisha's Sambalpur district after an Odia worker was allegedly attacked and his throat was slit with a sharp knife following a dispute with migrant workers, all natives of West Bengal, police said.
The injured worker has been identified as Tuna Mahar (28) of Marwadimunda village under Sarapali panchayat in Naktideul.
Sambalpur Additional SP Ajay Kumar Mishra said eight workers from West Bengal have been arrested in connection with the incident.
The official said, "Eight workers from West Bengal had come to Redhakhol labour colony and were working at different construction sites. A few months ago, Tuna had also come to the area in search of work and was working as a labourer with the workers."
A minor scuffle broke out between Tuna and the workers on Saturday night over some reason. The argument escalated further on Sunday. As the quarrel intensified, the workers allegedly attacked Tuna and slit his throat with a sharp knife and fled the spot.
Finding Tuna lying in a pool of blood, locals rushed him to Naktideul Hospital. He was later shifted to Redhakhol Sub-Divisional Hospital. However, as his condition worsened, he was subsequently referred to Burla where he is currently undergoing treatment, Mishra said.
A case was registered under relevant sections and the accused arrested after detailed probe. "The eight arrested accused have been identified as Azizul Sheikh (38), Murtaza Sheikh (62), Minarul Mustafa Sheikh (35), Izabul Sheikh (34), Piarul Sheikh (29), Azmat Sheikh (24), Irsafil Sheikh (42) and Ravi Sheikh (34). All of them hail from West Bengal," the official added.
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