ETV Bharat / state

Odia Labourer's Throat Slit In Sambalpur's Naktideul, 8 Migrant Workers From West Bengal Arrested

Sambalpur: Tension ran high in Naktideul area of Odisha's Sambalpur district after an Odia worker was allegedly attacked and his throat was slit with a sharp knife following a dispute with migrant workers, all natives of West Bengal, police said.

The injured worker has been identified as Tuna Mahar (28) of Marwadimunda village under Sarapali panchayat in Naktideul.

Sambalpur Additional SP Ajay Kumar Mishra said eight workers from West Bengal have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The official said, "Eight workers from West Bengal had come to Redhakhol labour colony and were working at different construction sites. A few months ago, Tuna had also come to the area in search of work and was working as a labourer with the workers."