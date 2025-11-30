ETV Bharat / state

Odia Culture To Welcome India-South Africa Teams As Cuttack Gears Up For December 9 T20

Cuttack: Indian and South African cricketers will get a glimpse of Odia culture as they arrive for the T20 match scheduled at Barabati Stadium on December 9. From the airport to the hotel and the stadium, cultural programmes will be organised to greet the players, Cuttack Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) Guha Punam Tapas Kumar said during a preparatory meeting at the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) conference hall.

All departments have submitted their preparation reports to the RDC. To manage the crowd outside the stadium during the match, a fan park will be set up in Cuttack. Authorities have emphasised that the safety of players and spectators will remain a top priority.