Odia Culture To Welcome India-South Africa Teams As Cuttack Gears Up For December 9 T20
Authorities have finalised arrangements for the India–South Africa T20 in Cuttack, featuring Odia cultural showcases, enhanced security, traffic plans, and improved spectator facilities.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 2:35 PM IST
Cuttack: Indian and South African cricketers will get a glimpse of Odia culture as they arrive for the T20 match scheduled at Barabati Stadium on December 9. From the airport to the hotel and the stadium, cultural programmes will be organised to greet the players, Cuttack Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) Guha Punam Tapas Kumar said during a preparatory meeting at the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) conference hall.
All departments have submitted their preparation reports to the RDC. To manage the crowd outside the stadium during the match, a fan park will be set up in Cuttack. Authorities have emphasised that the safety of players and spectators will remain a top priority.
The Commissionerate Police has been preparing for traffic control, a green corridor, crowd control, and security arrangements. The fire department will strengthen the fire safety system, while the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) will make special arrangements to control the crowd at the ticket counter. Health facilities of the spectators will also be prioritised.
Officials have been instructed to maintain floodlights with backup and to ensure smooth bus operation from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack on the match day. "Departments have also been instructed to ensure proper sanitation, food supply inside the stadium, road repairs, barricades, control rooms, drinking water supply," Cuttack RDC said.
The meeting was attended by the Cuttack District Magistrate, DCP, Fire Officer, Health Officer, Central Security Force officials and OCA representatives.
