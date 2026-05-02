Odia Cinema Must Stay Rooted In Its Soil: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Pranab Das
Veteran filmmaker Pranab Das says Odia cinema can flourish only through original stories, cultural authenticity, and filmmakers who respect audience intelligence, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Berhampur: Veteran filmmaker Pranab Das, who has seen Odia cinema evolve in the last five decades, believes the industry has transformed dramatically, though not always for the better. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Das reflects on the changing face of Odia cinema, the importance of storytelling, the golden era of story-driven films to today’s rapidly changing cinematic landscape and why the industry’s future depends on young filmmakers who must stay true to their roots.
“The world of Odia cinema has changed completely since 1979. The kind of entertainment we created in our time is very different from what is being made today,” he said. One of the biggest challenges facing the industry, Das feels is the lack of strong, original content. "It would be nice to see young filmmakers revisit classic Odia cinema and draw inspiration from its storytelling, language, and cultural richness," he advises.
He exhorts the filmmakers in the present day to make entertaining cinema, but has a word of caution. "Ensure it carries substance, reflects our culture and connects with the audience,” he adds.
Pranab Das, one of Odisha’s most respected filmmakers, began his journey in 1979 with Sesha Pratikshya. It marked the beginning of an illustrious career that produced memorable films such as Hakim Babu, Hasa Luha Bhara Duniya, Chhabira Manisha, Agni Sanket, Ranabhoomi and Ajaati. His contribution to Odia cinema has earned him recognition at both the state and national levels, including the prestigious National Award.
"By blindly imitating other industries or relying on copied formulas, we will only deprive audience. Those films will lack strong content, or the fragrance of our soil, or even the Odia identity. So we need to make films rooted to the soil for the audience to accept and appreciate,” he says.
Das explains that every successful film begins with a compelling story. “Story, theme and idea are the foundation of cinema. If the narrative is strong and presented well, audiences will embrace it. You cannot blame viewers if they reject a weak film because they pay a good amount for their time and entertainment,” he further explains.
He says it is high time young directors and producers chose stories independently and honestly, rather than depending on borrowed narratives or superficial packaging. "But I am optimistic about the future. We have all watched Odia films like Daman, Pratikshya and the upcoming Landfall for their strong storytelling. Odisha’s cinematic future rests on such films,” he stresses.
Das also encouraged youngsters entering the industry to approach filmmaking with seriousness and responsibility. “Cinema is not just about glamour or excitement. It requires observation, discipline and a deep understanding of the audience. Do not just churn anything and present it,” he quickly adds as a piece of advice.
On the growing popularity of documentaries, especially among young creators on social media, Das feels it is a welcome trend but also expresses his disappointment with the lack of dedicated platforms for such filmmakers. “Documentaries are an extremely important genre. We need a proper platform where such work can be showcased,” he said, urging the government to create one, as soon as possible.
For Pranab Das, the formula for good films remains simple. "Pick up relatable themes and authentic stories. Preserve Odia culture in what you show in the film and respect the audience, their taste and liking. In an era of rapid change, that is the only way Odia cinema can truly thrive," he signs off.
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