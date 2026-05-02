ETV Bharat / state

Odia Cinema Must Stay Rooted In Its Soil: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Pranab Das

Berhampur: Veteran filmmaker Pranab Das, who has seen Odia cinema evolve in the last five decades, believes the industry has transformed dramatically, though not always for the better. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Das reflects on the changing face of Odia cinema, the importance of storytelling, the golden era of story-driven films to today’s rapidly changing cinematic landscape and why the industry’s future depends on young filmmakers who must stay true to their roots.

“The world of Odia cinema has changed completely since 1979. The kind of entertainment we created in our time is very different from what is being made today,” he said. One of the biggest challenges facing the industry, Das feels is the lack of strong, original content. "It would be nice to see young filmmakers revisit classic Odia cinema and draw inspiration from its storytelling, language, and cultural richness," he advises.

He exhorts the filmmakers in the present day to make entertaining cinema, but has a word of caution. "Ensure it carries substance, reflects our culture and connects with the audience,” he adds.

Pranab Das, one of Odisha’s most respected filmmakers, began his journey in 1979 with Sesha Pratikshya. It marked the beginning of an illustrious career that produced memorable films such as Hakim Babu, Hasa Luha Bhara Duniya, Chhabira Manisha, Agni Sanket, Ranabhoomi and Ajaati. His contribution to Odia cinema has earned him recognition at both the state and national levels, including the prestigious National Award.

"By blindly imitating other industries or relying on copied formulas, we will only deprive audience. Those films will lack strong content, or the fragrance of our soil, or even the Odia identity. So we need to make films rooted to the soil for the audience to accept and appreciate,” he says.